Etihad and Lufthansa Sign US$100m Catering Deal and MOU to Cooperate in MRO

|
Etihad Aviation Group and Lufthansa German
Airlines have concluded an US$100 million global catering
agreement and signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in
aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.
The four-year
catering contract will see Lufthansa’s LSG Sky Chefs provide
catering services to Etihad Airways in 16 cities in Europe, Asia
and the Americas. This makes LSG the largest provider of catering
services to the UAE’s national airline, outside its Abu Dhabi home
base.
“Partnerships are at the heart
of our strategy and remain fundamental for us to compete
effectively and efficiently in a complex and competitive global
market,” said James Hogan, Etihad Aviation Group President and
Chief Executive Officer. “Our collaboration with one of the aviation
industry’s most established and recognised brands is undoubtedly
the most significant non-equity partnership with an airline we
have ever announced. This partnership is the platform for
a much wider strategic collaboration between our two organisations.
It demonstrates the commitment of the Etihad Aviation Group Board
and Abu Dhabi to our European growth strategy.”
Etihad Aviation Group and Lufthansa Technik (LHT)
also signed an MOU to explore cooperation in maintenance, repair
and overhaul services across Etihad Airways and its airline equity
partners, and opportunities for synergies with Etihad Airways
Engineering.
Etihad Airways and Lufthansa are also
exploring further cooperation in a number of areas, including
freight operations, procurement and passenger services to improve
their competitive offering globally and in the European market.
Carsten
Spohr, Lufthansa Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“We welcome the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation with the
Etihad Aviation Group. Together we can create added value for our
customers and shareholders. Partnering with the Etihad Aviation
Group fits perfectly the Lufthansa Group’s global strategy for our
passenger airlines and service companies.”
The previously announced codeshare between the two airline
groups went on sale 1 February 2017 for flights between Abu Dhabi and Germany.
Lufthansa will place its ‘LH’ code on Etihad
Airways’ twice daily flights between its Abu Dhabi hub and both Frankfurt and Munich. Etihad will put its ‘EY’ code on Lufthansa’s
long-haul, non-stop intercontinental services between its home base of Frankfurt, the business and commercial capital of Germany,
and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and the Colombian capital, Bogota as
soon as government approval is obtained.
The codeshare
agreement will grow both carriers’ global networks, giving
Lufthansa increased access to important feeder markets throughout
the Indian Subcontinent via Abu Dhabi, while Etihad will gain
access into South America through Germany.
To facilitate
both connectivity and the customer experience associated with this
codeshare, the Abu Dhabi-based airline will also move its
operations at Lufthansa’s hubs, from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 in
Frankfurt, and Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 in Munich.
The
Lufthansa Group signed an agreement in December 2016 with
airberlin, in which Etihad Aviation Group holds a 29%
stake, for the wet-lease of 38 aircraft. Lufthansa’s
point-to-point carrier Eurowings will wet lease 33 aircraft, and
Austrian Airlines, a Lufthansa Group airline, will take on five
aircraft. The agreement between Eurowings and Air Berlin, signed
on 16 December 2016, will last for six years and is slated to
begin on 10 February 2017 when the first aircraft starts operating
for Eurowings.
See other recent
news regarding:
Etihad,
Lufthansa,
Aviation.