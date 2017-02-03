Amazon to Open Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky, USA

|
Amazon has been an active member of the business
community in Kentucky for nearly 20 years, employing more than
10,000 people in full-time jobs across 11 fulfillment center
locations.
Now, the company is creating new jobs
and investing even further in Kentucky with plans to build a
centralized air hub to support its growing fleet of Prime Air
cargo planes. At the site when it opens, the company expects to
create more than 2,000 new jobs.
“As we considered places
for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly
rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce,
centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby
fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for
employees. We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place
to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers
well into the future,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice
President of Worldwide Operations. “We couldn’t be more excited to
add 2,000-plus Amazon employees to join the more than 10,000 who
work with us today across our robust operations in Kentucky.”
Last year, Amazon entered into agreements with
two carriers to lease 40 dedicated cargo airplanes. Today, 16 of those planes are in service for
Amazon customers with more planes rolling out over time. Amazon’s
Prime Air hub at CVG will support Amazon’s dedicated fleet of
Prime Air cargo planes by loading, unloading and sorting packages.
“We’ve worked hard to
ensure CVG is a great place to do business and we couldn’t be more
pleased that Amazon recognized those efforts with plans to build a
top-in-class air cargo hub at our airport,” said Candace S.
McGraw, CEO of the CVG Airport. “A vibrant airport improves the
economic vitality of the region and adding thousands of new jobs
through establishing this hub at CVG will certainly be
transformational for the local economy and local businesses.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Amazon,
Cargo,
Freight.