Amazon to Open Air Cargo Hub in Kentucky, USA

Amazon has been an active member of the business community in Kentucky for nearly 20 years, employing more than 10,000 people in full-time jobs across 11 fulfillment center locations. Now, the company is creating new jobs and investing even further in Kentucky with plans to build a centralized air hub to support its growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes. At the site when it opens, the company expects to create more than 2,000 new jobs. “As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees. We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “We couldn’t be more excited to add 2,000-plus Amazon employees to join the more than 10,000 who work with us today across our robust operations in Kentucky.” Last year, Amazon entered into agreements with two carriers to lease 40 dedicated cargo airplanes. Today, 16 of those planes are in service for Amazon customers with more planes rolling out over time. Amazon’s Prime Air hub at CVG will support Amazon’s dedicated fleet of Prime Air cargo planes by loading, unloading and sorting packages. “We’ve worked hard to ensure CVG is a great place to do business and we couldn’t be more pleased that Amazon recognized those efforts with plans to build a top-in-class air cargo hub at our airport,” said Candace S. McGraw, CEO of the CVG Airport. “A vibrant airport improves the economic vitality of the region and adding thousands of new jobs through establishing this hub at CVG will certainly be transformational for the local economy and local businesses.” See other recent news regarding: Amazon, Cargo, Freight.