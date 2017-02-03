SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Launches Annual ANZAC Ride to Remembrance in Thailand

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours has launched a new annual tour, the “ANZAC Ride to Remembrance” in Kanchanaburi, Thailand. ANZAC Day is held on 25 April every year.

The day of remembrance honors all the Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.

In Thailand, a dawn ceremony is held at Hellfire Pass, where many POWs succumbed during the construction of the Death Railway, followed by a ceremony at the POW cemetery in the city of Kanchanaburi.

This moderate 4-day/3-night tour, with a total of 118 kms within 3 days and one half day of cycling, is scheduled to depart on 23 April 2017.

The tour is a mixture of wide, hard-packed dirt trails, single track and smooth tarmac. It should be easily manageable for the reasonably fit rider, however an air-conditioned support van is always close at hand should the need arise.

Highlights of the tour include visiting the famed WWII sites such as Bridge Over The River Kwai and the infamous Thai-Burma Railway, also known as the Death Railway, participating in the ANZAC ceremonies: the dawn ceremony at Hellfire Pass and the wreath laying ceremony at Don Rak War Cemetery, visiting Lawa Cave to see stalactites and stalagmites in many unique Formations and cycling off the beaten trail through jungle, teak plantations and farming villages.

The tour costs US$750 with the a quality bike hire included, along with an addition of US$ 150 of single supplement. This price includes water bottle, insurance, support vehicle, accommodation, and meals but excludes international flights and visa fees.



