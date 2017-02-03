SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Launches Annual ANZAC Ride to Remembrance in Thailand

|
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours has launched a new annual
tour, the “ANZAC Ride to Remembrance” in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.
ANZAC Day is held on 25 April every year.
The day of remembrance honors all the
Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars,
conflicts, and peacekeeping operations.
In Thailand, a dawn ceremony
is held at Hellfire Pass, where many POWs succumbed during the
construction of the Death Railway, followed by a ceremony at the
POW cemetery in the city of Kanchanaburi.
This moderate 4-day/3-night tour, with a total of 118 kms within 3 days
and one half day of cycling, is scheduled to depart on 23 April
2017.
The tour is a mixture of wide, hard-packed dirt
trails, single track and smooth tarmac. It should be easily manageable for the
reasonably fit rider, however an air-conditioned support van is
always close at hand should the need arise.
Highlights of the tour include visiting the famed WWII sites such as Bridge Over The River
Kwai and the infamous Thai-Burma Railway, also known as the Death
Railway, participating in the ANZAC ceremonies: the dawn
ceremony at Hellfire Pass and the wreath laying ceremony at Don Rak War Cemetery,
visiting Lawa Cave to see stalactites
and stalagmites in many unique Formations and cycling off
the beaten trail through jungle, teak plantations and farming
villages.
The tour costs US$750 with the a quality bike
hire included, along with an addition of US$ 150 of single
supplement. This price includes water bottle, insurance, support
vehicle, accommodation, and meals but excludes international
flights and visa fees.
