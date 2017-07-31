TransNusa Extends Global Maintenance Agreement with ATR

|
TransNusa, an Indonesian airline, has extended
its Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with ATR.
Signed in
2014, the initial contract covered the repair, overhaul and
pooling services of Line Replaceable Units, along with Propeller
services, Fuel Nozzle services and an On-Site Stock support for
the domestic carrier’s fleet of two ATR 72-600s.
Bayu Sutanto, Managing Director of TransNusa,
said, “We
are delighted to further expand our partnership with ATR. As we
have decided to introduce new ATR aircraft into our fleet, we want
to ensure that we benefit from the aircraft manufacturer’s
state-of-the-art expertise to ensure optimal daily operations.”
The GMA between ATR and TransNusa will now be extended for several
additional years and the number of aircraft covered will increase
from two to five. TransNusa is progressively introducing three
additional ATRs into its fleet: two ATR 42-500s and one ATR 72-600.
“We are pleased to extend our maintenance
agreement with TransNusa, as it is the best proof operators can
give ATR regarding the quality and economics of our after-sales
activities,” said Tom Anderson, Senior
Vice-President Programs and Customer Services of ATR. “Customer care and support services are at the heart of
our drive to remain the regional leader. TransNusa are hereby
ensuring that they benefit from the highest standards of
maintenance and availability.”
Today, one third of the total ATR fleet in operation
is covered by ATR GMAs. The Indonesian market is of particular
significance for ATR, as nearly 100 ATR aircraft are
operated by twelve airlines in the country.
