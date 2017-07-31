TransNusa Extends Global Maintenance Agreement with ATR

TransNusa, an Indonesian airline, has extended its Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with ATR. Signed in 2014, the initial contract covered the repair, overhaul and pooling services of Line Replaceable Units, along with Propeller services, Fuel Nozzle services and an On-Site Stock support for the domestic carrier’s fleet of two ATR 72-600s. Bayu Sutanto, Managing Director of TransNusa, said, “We are delighted to further expand our partnership with ATR. As we have decided to introduce new ATR aircraft into our fleet, we want to ensure that we benefit from the aircraft manufacturer’s state-of-the-art expertise to ensure optimal daily operations.” The GMA between ATR and TransNusa will now be extended for several additional years and the number of aircraft covered will increase from two to five. TransNusa is progressively introducing three additional ATRs into its fleet: two ATR 42-500s and one ATR 72-600. “We are pleased to extend our maintenance agreement with TransNusa, as it is the best proof operators can give ATR regarding the quality and economics of our after-sales activities,” said Tom Anderson, Senior Vice-President Programs and Customer Services of ATR. “Customer care and support services are at the heart of our drive to remain the regional leader. TransNusa are hereby ensuring that they benefit from the highest standards of maintenance and availability.” Today, one third of the total ATR fleet in operation is covered by ATR GMAs. The Indonesian market is of particular significance for ATR, as nearly 100 ATR aircraft are operated by twelve airlines in the country.

