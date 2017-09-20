Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur to Open 20 September 2017

Sunway's newest mid-market hotel, the 351-room Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur will open on 20 September 2017.

The hotel is located within the heart of Sunway Velocity Kuala Lumpur, a 23-acre self-contained integrated mixed development which offers shopping, dining, entertainment, office towers, a medical centre (opening 2018), serviced residences and a sprawling central park.

The hotel’s direct links to two underground Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations provide ease of access, transporting guests to nearby commercial hubs and local attractions within the city. Kuala Lumpur city centre is just a 10-minute drive from the hotel, while Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA / KLIA2) is 45 minutes away.

All guestrooms feature complimentary Wi-Fi and wired broadband internet access, LED Smart TV, electronic safe, mini fridge and coffee and tea making facilities.

Other facilities available at Sunway Velocity Hotel include a boardroom, an express café that serves light snacks and refreshments, a 24-hour fitness centre and an outdoor infinity swimming pool.

Sunway Velocity Hotel is offering special introductory room rates, starting from RM198.00++ per room per night; valid for stays from 20 September 2017. The rate is subject to 10% service charge and prevailing Goods and Services Tax (GST). Terms and conditions apply.



See other recent news regarding: Sunway, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.