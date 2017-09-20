Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur to Open 20 September 2017

|
Sunway's newest
mid-market hotel, the 351-room Sunway Velocity Hotel Kuala Lumpur
will open on 20 September 2017.
The hotel is located within the heart of
Sunway Velocity Kuala Lumpur, a 23-acre self-contained integrated
mixed development which offers shopping, dining,
entertainment, office towers, a medical centre (opening 2018),
serviced residences and a sprawling central park.
The hotel’s direct links to
two underground Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations provide ease of
access, transporting guests to nearby commercial hubs and local
attractions within the city. Kuala Lumpur city centre is just a
10-minute drive from the hotel, while Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA / KLIA2) is 45 minutes away.
All guestrooms feature complimentary Wi-Fi and wired broadband internet access, LED Smart
TV, electronic safe, mini fridge and coffee and tea making
facilities.
Other facilities available at Sunway Velocity Hotel
include a boardroom, an express café that serves light snacks and
refreshments, a 24-hour fitness centre and an outdoor infinity
swimming pool.
Sunway Velocity Hotel is
offering special introductory room rates, starting from RM198.00++
per room per night; valid for stays from 20 September 2017. The
rate is subject to 10%
service charge and prevailing Goods and Services Tax (GST). Terms
and conditions apply.
See other recent
news regarding:
Sunway,
Kuala Lumpur,
Malaysia.