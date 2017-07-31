Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Canberra, Australia

Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights to Canberra, Australia via Sydney.

The airline’s second-daily Sydney flight will make its way on to Canberra commencing February 2018. Return flights will be on a Canberra-Sydney-Doha routing.

Canberra flights will be served by a 358-seater Boeing 777-300 aircraft with 42 seats in Business Class and 316 seats in Economy Class.

In Business Class, passengers can enjoy a fully-flat bed with 78 inches of seat pitch. In addition, the on-demand à la carte menu service allows Business Class passengers to order anything from the menu at any time during the flight.

The aircraft also features the state-of the-art Oryx One entertainment system, with up to 3,000 entertainment options on individual screens in all classes.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to finally bring our award-winning service to Canberra in 2018, our ninth year of operation in Australia. As Australia’s capital city, Canberra is an important addition to our global route map and further boosts the existing strong ties between Australia and Qatar. We are confident our highly-acclaimed product will appeal greatly to government, business and leisure travellers alike and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board very soon.”

Qatar Airways inaugurated its first daily Sydney flight on 1 March 2016 with great success, upgrading it to the superjumbo A380 just six months after the airline’s Sydney launch.

The Managing Director of Canberra Airport, Mr. Stephen Byron, said, “We have had a long-held dream that we could connect Canberra with the rest of the world. The beginning of the Qatar Airways service in February provides seamless access to the major international hub of Doha, and a stepping off point for the Middle East, Europe and points beyond.”

See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Sydney, Canberra, Australia.