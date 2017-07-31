Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Canberra, Australia

|
Qatar Airways has unveiled plans to launch
flights to Canberra, Australia via Sydney.
The airline’s second-daily Sydney flight will
make its way on to Canberra commencing February 2018. Return flights will be on a Canberra-Sydney-Doha
routing.
Canberra flights will be served by a 358-seater
Boeing 777-300 aircraft with 42 seats in Business Class and 316
seats in Economy Class.
In Business Class, passengers can
enjoy a fully-flat bed with
78 inches of seat pitch. In addition, the on-demand à la carte
menu service allows Business Class passengers to order anything
from the menu at any time during the flight.
The aircraft also
features the state-of the-art Oryx One entertainment system, with
up to 3,000 entertainment options on individual screens in all
classes.
Qatar Airways Group Chief
Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said,
“We are
delighted to finally bring our award-winning service to Canberra
in 2018, our ninth year of operation in Australia. As Australia’s
capital city, Canberra is an important addition to our global
route map and further boosts the existing strong ties between
Australia and Qatar. We are confident our highly-acclaimed product
will appeal greatly to government, business and leisure travellers
alike and we look forward to welcoming our passengers on board
very soon.”
Qatar Airways inaugurated its first daily Sydney
flight on 1 March 2016 with great success, upgrading it to the
superjumbo A380 just six months after the airline’s Sydney launch.
The Managing Director of Canberra Airport, Mr.
Stephen Byron, said, “We have had a long-held dream that we could connect Canberra with the rest of the world. The beginning of the Qatar
Airways service in February provides seamless access to the major
international hub of Doha, and a stepping off point for the Middle
East, Europe and points beyond.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Qatar Airways,
Sydney,
Canberra,
Australia.