The Nai Harn Phuket Takes Part in Mangrove Planting Event

Last week, a team from The Nai Harn Phuket took part in a mangrove planting event in
collaboration with Mangrove Resources Development Station -
Phuket.
Staff from the luxury beach hotel visited Baan-Borrae,
a rural village located just 15 minutes from Nai Harn beach where
they planted over 100 mangrove trees.
This event is the latest in a series of activities
the resort has been involved with to support safety,
infrastructure and environmental stability on Phuket. Earlier this
year, The Nai Harn sponsored a public lifeguard station to ensure
that Nai Harn beach remains a safe destination for locals and
visitors alike.
“As a member of the island community it is
part of our responsibility to support and develop environmentally
sustainable and socially responsible initiatives,” said Frank
Grassmann, General Manager, The Nai Harn, Phuket. “We are very
excited to watch and nurture these newly planted mangroves so they
grow strong and help support our local ecology.”
