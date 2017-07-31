The Nai Harn Phuket Takes Part in Mangrove Planting Event

Last week, a team from The Nai Harn Phuket took part in a mangrove planting event in collaboration with Mangrove Resources Development Station - Phuket.

Staff from the luxury beach hotel visited Baan-Borrae, a rural village located just 15 minutes from Nai Harn beach where they planted over 100 mangrove trees.

This event is the latest in a series of activities the resort has been involved with to support safety, infrastructure and environmental stability on Phuket. Earlier this year, The Nai Harn sponsored a public lifeguard station to ensure that Nai Harn beach remains a safe destination for locals and visitors alike.

“As a member of the island community it is part of our responsibility to support and develop environmentally sustainable and socially responsible initiatives,” said Frank Grassmann, General Manager, The Nai Harn, Phuket. “We are very excited to watch and nurture these newly planted mangroves so they grow strong and help support our local ecology.”



See other recent news regarding: Nai Harn, Mangroves, Phuket, CSR, Making a Difference.