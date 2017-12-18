Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Flights to Los
Angeles, U.S.A.
Hong Kong Airlines is to launch direct flights
to Los Angeles, USA from 18 December 2017.
The airline will operate the route with Airbus
A350 aircraft.
Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong
Kong Airlines, said, “Following the success of Vancouver route, we
are excited to set up the first destination in the continental
United States to further expand our international network. The
launch of Los Angeles route will strengthen the connection with
our well-developed Asia Pacific network, thus providing more
travel options for business, leisure, academic or family
travelers. It will also serve to promote Hong Kong Airlines’ brand
image and passion in service to more parts of the world.”
The winter flight schedule for the Los Angeles,
USA route is as follows (click to enlarge):