Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Flights to Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Hong Kong Airlines is to launch direct flights to Los Angeles, USA from 18 December 2017. The airline will operate the route with Airbus A350 aircraft. Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines, said, "Following the success of Vancouver route, we are excited to set up the first destination in the continental United States to further expand our international network. The launch of Los Angeles route will strengthen the connection with our well-developed Asia Pacific network, thus providing more travel options for business, leisure, academic or family travelers. It will also serve to promote Hong Kong Airlines' brand image and passion in service to more parts of the world." The winter flight schedule for the Los Angeles, USA route is as follows (click to enlarge):