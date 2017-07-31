Hotels in Canada Report Q2 2017 Increase in
ADR, OR and RevPAR
According to data compiled by STR, Canada’s
hotel industry reported positive year-on-year results in the three
key performance metrics during the second quarter of 2017.
Compared with Q2 2016, Occupancy rose by 1.7% to
68.0%, ADR was up 6.3% to CAD155.99, and RevPAR increased by 8.1%
to CAD106.11.
Three provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth
for the quarter: Ontario (+12.3% to CAD113.64), Quebec (+10.7% to
CAD121.30) and British Columbia (+10.5% to CAD129.12).
Overall, nine of the twelve reporting provinces
registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter. The Yukon Territory
posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+11.0% to
CAD144.68), Manitoba experienced the greatest rise in occupancy
(+7.2% to 71.5%), while the Northwest Territories reported the
steepest declines in occupancy (-8.5% to 57.6%) and RevPAR (-10.4%
to CAD94.15). Saskatchewan saw the largest drop in ADR (-5.3% to
CAD120.50).