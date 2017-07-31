Hotels in Canada Report Q2 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, Canada’s hotel industry reported positive year-on-year results in the three key performance metrics during the second quarter of 2017.

Compared with Q2 2016, Occupancy rose by 1.7% to 68.0%, ADR was up 6.3% to CAD155.99, and RevPAR increased by 8.1% to CAD106.11.

Three provinces saw double-digit RevPAR growth for the quarter: Ontario (+12.3% to CAD113.64), Quebec (+10.7% to CAD121.30) and British Columbia (+10.5% to CAD129.12).

Overall, nine of the twelve reporting provinces registered a RevPAR increase for the quarter. The Yukon Territory posted the only double-digit increase in ADR (+11.0% to CAD144.68), Manitoba experienced the greatest rise in occupancy (+7.2% to 71.5%), while the Northwest Territories reported the steepest declines in occupancy (-8.5% to 57.6%) and RevPAR (-10.4% to CAD94.15). Saskatchewan saw the largest drop in ADR (-5.3% to CAD120.50).

