Cachet Hospitality to Launch New Hotel Brand in Bangkok, Thailand

Cachet Hospitality has signed a management agreement with Phayapak Co., Ltd. in Thailand for the first Savant hotel in the world.

Scheduled to open in November or December 2017, the 72-room Savant Vela Hotel - Bangkok will be located just steps away from Siam Square, the epicenter of the city's shopping, dining and entertainment activities. The hotel will offer easy access to prime tourist destinations like MBK Shopping Mall, Siam Center, Siam Paragon and Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World.

“We are excited to be introducing the world to Savant Vela Hotel in Bangkok,” said Kimy Chen, President of Southeast Asia for Cachet Hospitality Group. “With a contemporary design and intuitive amenities, Savant is perfect for travelers seeking greater value along with technology and comfort.”

The new-build hotel will feature a self-service food and beverage concept and a lobby that blends co-work space / dining areas to create a seamless transition between activities for guests to lounge, mingle, work, play or eat indoor and outdoor.

