Cachet Hospitality to Launch New Hotel Brand in Bangkok, Thailand

|
Cachet Hospitality has signed a management agreement with Phayapak Co., Ltd. in Thailand
for the first Savant hotel in the world.
Scheduled to open in November or December 2017, the
72-room Savant
Vela Hotel - Bangkok will be located just steps away from Siam
Square, the epicenter of the city's shopping, dining and
entertainment activities. The hotel will offer easy access to
prime tourist destinations like MBK Shopping Mall, Siam Center,
Siam Paragon and Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World.
“We are excited to be introducing the
world to Savant Vela Hotel in Bangkok,” said Kimy Chen,
President of Southeast Asia for Cachet Hospitality Group. “With a contemporary design and
intuitive amenities, Savant is perfect for travelers seeking
greater value along with technology and comfort.”
The new-build hotel will feature a self-service food
and beverage concept and a lobby that blends co-work space /
dining areas to create a seamless transition between activities
for guests to lounge, mingle, work, play or eat indoor and
outdoor.
