Aviareps Acquires Ireland’s Premair

Aviareps has expanded its international market presence with the creation of Aviareps Ireland, an entity created following the acquisition of Ireland’s Premair.

Aviareps Ireland will provide specialised marketing, public relations and GSA representation in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“Aviareps has a long association with Ireland, both in terms of proudly representing Irish aviation and tourism entities around the globe, and as an outbound market where our UK office conducts ongoing sales and marketing promotions on behalf of international clients,” said Edgar Lacker (pictured), Chief Executive Officer of Aviareps. “It is great to say we now have a permanent presence of expertise, experience and excellence in Ireland, and I’m sure many of our international clients and those seeking representation here, will be glad to know that.”

Through the Premair acquisition, Aviareps Ireland has taken over responsibility for the continued representation of Ethiopian Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Royal Jordanian, as well as being General Sales Agent (GSA) for Japan Rail Pass.

Former Premair Director, Eamon Flanagan, will continue his involvement and join Aviareps Ireland in a consulting capacity. The new entity will be headed by Jens Bachmann as General Manager, who has a long and distinguished career within the Irish aviation and sales industries spanning more than sixteen years.

Says Eamon Flanagan: “By joining the Aviareps Group our clients will not only be able to grow their Irish sales and market presence through our expert local knowledge and Irish networks, but also gain a clear competitive edge through the benefits derived from, and access to, Aviareps’ international best practices and global connections.”

The launch of Aviareps Ireland extends the Aviareps international network of offices to 63, across 47 countries and 6 continents.

