Aviareps Acquires Ireland’s Premair

Aviareps has expanded its international market
presence with the creation of Aviareps Ireland, an entity created
following the acquisition of Ireland’s Premair.
Aviareps Ireland will provide specialised marketing, public
relations and GSA representation in both the Republic of Ireland and
Northern Ireland.
“Aviareps has a long association with Ireland,
both in terms of proudly representing Irish aviation and tourism
entities around the globe, and as an outbound market where our UK
office conducts ongoing sales and marketing promotions on behalf
of international clients,” said Edgar Lacker (pictured), Chief Executive
Officer of Aviareps. “It is great to say we now
have a permanent presence of expertise, experience and excellence
in Ireland, and I’m sure many of our international clients and
those seeking representation here, will be glad to know that.”
Through the Premair acquisition, Aviareps
Ireland has taken over responsibility for the continued
representation of Ethiopian Airlines, SriLankan
Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Royal Jordanian, as well as being
General Sales Agent (GSA) for Japan Rail Pass.
Former Premair Director, Eamon Flanagan,
will continue his involvement and join Aviareps Ireland in a
consulting capacity. The new entity will be headed by Jens
Bachmann as General Manager, who has a long and distinguished
career within the Irish aviation and sales industries spanning
more than sixteen years.
Says Eamon Flanagan: “By joining the
Aviareps Group our clients will not only be able to grow their
Irish sales and market presence through our expert local knowledge
and Irish networks, but also gain a clear competitive edge through
the benefits derived from, and access to, Aviareps’ international
best practices and global connections.”
The launch of Aviareps Ireland extends the
Aviareps international network of offices to 63, across 47
countries and 6 continents.
