Two Roads Hospitality Signs First Alila Hotel in North America

Singapore-based Alila Hotels and Resorts, part of Two Roads Hospitality, will open its first North American resort property in California’s fabled Big Sur in fall 2017.

The Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, features 59 guest rooms, suites and villas, a full-service Spa Alila, two outdoor pools with a new infinity-edge hot tub and outdoor Japanese hot baths.

Ventana’s resort-wide enhancements will also include a new Social House with three spaces for relaxing and connecting; the new 7,000-square-foot Ocean Meadow Lawn for events and celebrations; a new Glass House Gallery; a new Alila Experience Program featuring discovery-based guest activities; and the debut of a luxury camping experience — Redwood Canyon Glampsites — in the resort’s 20-acre redwood-canopied forest.

Complimentary activities include daily guided walks through the serene landscape, yoga, tai chi and pilates classes and nightly wine tastings and cheese pairings. An on-site experience coordinator is available to arrange further adventures.

“The introduction of Alila Hotels and Resorts to the North American market is a significant milestone in Two Roads’ international growth strategy,” said Jamie Sabatier, Chief Executive Officer of Two Roads Hospitality. “As a company that is long synonymous with opening resorts in spectacular, bucket-list destinations, it couldn’t be more fitting that Alila’s U.S. debut will be along the iconic Big Sur coastline. This opening will strengthen the global footprint of the brand and further cement its position as a luxury leader in the boutique and lifestyle sector.”

