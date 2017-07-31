Two Roads Hospitality Signs First Alila Hotel in North America

|
Singapore-based Alila Hotels and Resorts, part
of Two Roads Hospitality, will open its first North American
resort property in California’s fabled Big Sur in fall 2017.
The Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, features
59 guest rooms, suites and villas, a full-service Spa Alila, two
outdoor pools with a new infinity-edge hot tub and outdoor
Japanese hot baths.
Ventana’s resort-wide enhancements will also
include a new Social House with three spaces for
relaxing and connecting; the new 7,000-square-foot Ocean Meadow
Lawn for events and celebrations; a new Glass House Gallery; a new
Alila Experience Program featuring discovery-based guest
activities; and the debut of a luxury camping experience — Redwood
Canyon Glampsites — in the resort’s 20-acre redwood-canopied
forest.
Complimentary activities include daily guided
walks through the serene landscape, yoga, tai chi and pilates
classes and nightly wine tastings and cheese pairings. An on-site
experience coordinator is available to arrange further adventures.
“The introduction of Alila Hotels and Resorts to
the North American market is a significant milestone in Two Roads’
international growth strategy,” said Jamie Sabatier, Chief
Executive Officer of Two Roads Hospitality. “As a company that is
long synonymous with opening resorts in spectacular, bucket-list
destinations, it couldn’t be more fitting that Alila’s U.S. debut
will be along the iconic Big Sur coastline. This opening will
strengthen the global footprint of the brand and further cement
its position as a luxury leader in the boutique and lifestyle
sector.”
