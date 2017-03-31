Qatar Airways Offers Free Laptop Loan; Cuts Wi-Fi Price to US$5

|
Qatar Airways has come up with an unique
solution to the recently imposed electronics ban on US flights, by
loaning passengers a laptop. The laptops can be rented out for
free on all Qatar Airways' US flights.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar
Al Baker, said, “We truly
appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our
aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best
possible solution for our customers. By providing this laptop loan
service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can
continue to work whilst on-board.”
The complimentary laptops will be available to Business Class
passengers travelling on all US-bound flights from next week and
can be collected after boarding.
If they want, customers will be able to
download their work on to a USB before stepping on board to pick
up from where they left-off.
Qatar Airways is also offering a special
service at the gate for all passengers, whereby any electronic
items prohibited by the new ban will be collected and securely
packaged. These will be tagged, loaded as check-in baggage and
returned to the customer on arrival to the US.
On board US-bound flights Qatar Airways has also
decided to
provide one hour of free Wi-Fi to all passengers and a special
Wi-Fi package of US$5 to stay connected for the duration of the
whole flight. When most people’s smart phones will be the only
device they can take on-board, this generous offer will ensure
passengers can stay connected and stay entertained.
