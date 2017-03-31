Qatar Airways Offers Free Laptop Loan; Cuts Wi-Fi Price to US$5

Qatar Airways has come up with an unique solution to the recently imposed electronics ban on US flights, by loaning passengers a laptop. The laptops can be rented out for free on all Qatar Airways' US flights. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We truly appreciate the importance of being able to work on board our aircraft and that is why I have insisted on offering only the best possible solution for our customers. By providing this laptop loan service we can ensure that our passengers on flights to the US can continue to work whilst on-board.” The complimentary laptops will be available to Business Class passengers travelling on all US-bound flights from next week and can be collected after boarding. If they want, customers will be able to download their work on to a USB before stepping on board to pick up from where they left-off. Qatar Airways is also offering a special service at the gate for all passengers, whereby any electronic items prohibited by the new ban will be collected and securely packaged. These will be tagged, loaded as check-in baggage and returned to the customer on arrival to the US. On board US-bound flights Qatar Airways has also decided to provide one hour of free Wi-Fi to all passengers and a special Wi-Fi package of US$5 to stay connected for the duration of the whole flight. When most people’s smart phones will be the only device they can take on-board, this generous offer will ensure passengers can stay connected and stay entertained. See also: IATA Questions New US and UK Security Measures.

