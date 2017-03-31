Elbit Systems Awarded US$82m Contract to Provide Asia Pacific Country with ISTAR Solution

|
Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract valued
at
approximately US$82 million to provide an undisclosed Asia Pacific
country with a comprehensive Electro-optic airborne solution,
Condor 2, for use in intelligence, surveillance, target
acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.
The contract,
which is a follow-on order from the same customer, will be
performed over a four-year period by Elbit Systems' ISTAR
Division.
This Elbit Systems program is being performed in
cooperation with ELTA Systems Ltd., who is supplying additional
content to the same customer.
“We are proud of this
follow-on contract award, attesting to our customer’s satisfaction
from the quality of our leading solutions, well suited for the
global intelligence needs,” said Elad Aharonson, General
Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division. “Our ISTAR systems and
solutions enable customers to carry out effective and flexible
ISTAR operations. We see a strong and growing global demand for
ISTAR solutions, and believe that other customers will follow this
Asia-Pacific customer and select our systems for their needs.”
