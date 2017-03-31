International Tourists to EU-28 Reach Almost Half a Billion in 2016

|
Despite many challenges facing Europe in 2016,
tourism has once again shown extraordinary strength and
resilience, reinforcing its contribution to economic growth, job
creation and social wellbeing in the European Union (EU-28).
The 28 countries of the EU boasted a solid
growth in international tourist arrivals of above 4% in 2016,
exceeding the world’s average growth rate, and increasing by 21
million to 499 million.
2016 was the 7th consecutive year of sustained
growth for the EU-28 following the 2009 global economic and
financial crisis, with 107 million more tourists than the
pre-crisis level of 2008.
“Tourism is today one of the key pillars of the
EU strategy for jobs and inclusive growth. UNWTO is very pleased
to be working alongside the European Commission in monitoring
international tourism trends, advance product development and
sustainable tourism in Europe,” said UNWTO Secretary-General,
Taleb Rifai.
‘Enhancing the Understanding of
European Tourism’ Project
‘Enhancing the Understanding of European
Tourism’ is a joint project by UNWTO and the Directorate-General
for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs of the
European Commission (DG GROWTH).
The project aims to improve the
socio-economic knowledge of the tourism sector, enhance the
understanding of European tourism and contribute towards economic
growth, job creation, thus improving the competitiveness of the
sector in Europe.
The project includes three components:
1) increased cooperation and capacity building
in tourism statistics;
2) assessment of tourism market trends;
3) promotion of cultural tourism through the
Western Silk Road; and
4) promoting sustainable, responsible,
accessible and ethical tourism.
The project is co-financed with COSME funds and
will run until February 2018.
