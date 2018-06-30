The Murray, Hong Kong Opens Reservation Channels

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel has
opened its reservation channels ahead of the hotel’s inauguration.
Best Available Rates and pre-opening offers are
now available for
bookings for stays between 15 January and 30 June 2018.
The Murray will offer some of the city’s
most spacious rooms and suites, with more than 75% at 50 square
metres or larger.
All rooms feature recessed
panoramic windows allowing abundant daylight. The innovative redesign across the hotel
by Foster + Partners features interior surfaces covered with rare
stones, leather and plush textiles creating a sophisticated urban
chic sanctuary in the heart of the city.