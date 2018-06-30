The Murray, Hong Kong Opens Reservation Channels

The Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel has opened its reservation channels ahead of the hotel’s inauguration.

Best Available Rates and pre-opening offers are now available for bookings for stays between 15 January and 30 June 2018.

The Murray will offer some of the city’s most spacious rooms and suites, with more than 75% at 50 square metres or larger.

All rooms feature recessed panoramic windows allowing abundant daylight. The innovative redesign across the hotel by Foster + Partners features interior surfaces covered with rare stones, leather and plush textiles creating a sophisticated urban chic sanctuary in the heart of the city.

