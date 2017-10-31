TravelNewsAsia.com
SriLankan Airlines Launches Daily Non-Stop Flights to Melbourne, Australia

SriLankan Airlines has launched daily non-stop flights to Melbourne, Australia.

The airline will operate the route with Airbus A330 aircraft.

 Flight UL604 is scheduled to depart Colombo at 23:50 and arrive in Melbourne at 15:25. The return flight, UL605 is scheduled to depart Melbourne at 16:55 and land in Colombo at 22:15.

Ajith Dias, Chairman of Sri Lanka's National Carrier, said, "We at SriLankan Airlines are delighted to launch this new service, which we have no doubt would be of great convenience to all segments of travelers, including the large number of Sri Lankans domiciled in Australia, the many Australians who love to travel overseas and people throughout Asia who visit Down Under."

Sri Lankan expatriates and students form a large and significant community in Australia, and frequently travel back to their native land. Many of them reside in Melbourne, and other cities in the state of Victoria and neighbouring New South Wales, with smaller numbers throughout the rest of Australia and New Zealand.

Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, said, "We have been extending our route network in a systemic manner throughout Asia, from the Middle East to the Far East, and can now provide Australian travelers excellent options in connectivity, with one-stop journeys to the most popular destinations via Colombo."

A member of the oneworld global airline alliance, SriLankan offers connections to 14 cities throughout India, nine in the Middle East and other destinations such as Male and Gan Island in Maldives, and Seychelles. SriLankan also operates one-stop twice-daily services between Sri Lanka and Australia with its codeshare partners Qantas and Malaysia Airlines.

SriLankan has appointed Sri Lankan Aviation Group Pvt Limited as its General Sales Agent in Melbourne.

