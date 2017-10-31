SriLankan Airlines Launches Daily Non-Stop Flights to Melbourne, Australia

|
SriLankan Airlines has launched daily non-stop
flights to Melbourne, Australia.
The airline will operate the route with Airbus
A330 aircraft.
Flight UL604 is scheduled to depart Colombo at
23:50 and arrive in Melbourne at 15:25. The return flight, UL605
is scheduled to depart Melbourne at 16:55 and land in Colombo at
22:15.
Ajith Dias, Chairman of Sri Lanka's National
Carrier, said, "We at SriLankan Airlines are delighted to launch
this new service, which we have no doubt would be of great
convenience to all segments of travelers, including the large
number of Sri Lankans domiciled in Australia, the many Australians
who love to travel overseas and people throughout Asia who visit
Down Under."
Sri Lankan expatriates and students form a large
and significant community in Australia, and frequently travel back
to their native land. Many of them reside in Melbourne, and other
cities in the state of Victoria and neighbouring New South Wales,
with smaller numbers throughout the rest of Australia and New
Zealand.
Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO of SriLankan
Airlines, said, "We have been extending our route network in a
systemic manner throughout Asia, from the Middle East to the Far
East, and can now provide Australian travelers excellent options
in connectivity, with one-stop journeys to the most popular
destinations via Colombo."
A member of the oneworld global
airline alliance, SriLankan offers connections to 14
cities throughout India, nine in the Middle East and other
destinations such as Male and Gan Island in Maldives, and
Seychelles. SriLankan also operates one-stop twice-daily services
between Sri Lanka and Australia with its codeshare partners Qantas
and Malaysia Airlines.
SriLankan has appointed Sri Lankan Aviation
Group Pvt Limited as its General Sales Agent in Melbourne.
See other recent
news regarding:
SriLankan Airlines,
Sri Lanka,
Melbourne.