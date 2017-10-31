Rosewood Appoints Karl Bieberach-Dielman as Chief Development Officer

|
Rosewood has appointed Karl Bieberach-Dielman as
chief development officer.
Joining later this year, Mr. Bieberach-Dielman will lead the global development and feasibility
team to strategically expand the footprint for the group’s three
brands including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels &
Resorts and pentahotels.
“With Karl’s proven track record of successful
transactions to develop business across continents, we are
confident he will significantly enhance our group’s global
footprint,” said
Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood
Hotel Group.
With more than 20 years experience in
development, Mr. Bieberach-Dielman has worked extensively in
Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the U.S.
Prior
to joining Rosewood, he held a variety of senior roles during his
15-year tenure at Starwood Hotels & Resorts including vice
president, head of European development; vice president of
development based in Paris; vice president of feasibility and
investment analysis for Europe, Africa and Middle East; and
director of acquisitions and development in EAME.
Prior to
Starwood, he was director of development planning and feasibility
in Latin America and the Caribbean at Marriott International.
Mr. Bieberach-Dielman is a graduate of Cornell
University’s School of Hotel Administration and speaks English,
Spanish and French.
