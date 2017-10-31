Rosewood Appoints Karl Bieberach-Dielman as Chief Development Officer

Rosewood has appointed Karl Bieberach-Dielman as chief development officer.

Joining later this year, Mr. Bieberach-Dielman will lead the global development and feasibility team to strategically expand the footprint for the group’s three brands including Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts and pentahotels.

“With Karl’s proven track record of successful transactions to develop business across continents, we are confident he will significantly enhance our group’s global footprint,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

With more than 20 years experience in development, Mr. Bieberach-Dielman has worked extensively in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the U.S.

Prior to joining Rosewood, he held a variety of senior roles during his 15-year tenure at Starwood Hotels & Resorts including vice president, head of European development; vice president of development based in Paris; vice president of feasibility and investment analysis for Europe, Africa and Middle East; and director of acquisitions and development in EAME.

Prior to Starwood, he was director of development planning and feasibility in Latin America and the Caribbean at Marriott International.

Mr. Bieberach-Dielman is a graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration and speaks English, Spanish and French.

