Tue, 31 Oct 2017
Carlson Rezidor Signs 112-Key Radisson Hotel in Andheri Suburb of Mumbai, India

Carlson Rezidor has signed an 112-key hotel in the Andheri suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC is being developed in partnership with GHV Hospitality India Private Limited, and will be managed by Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.

Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC is located in MIDC, one of the prominent industrial zones of the city and home to numerous successful manufacturing units.

Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC. Click to enlarge.

The hotel is located 2.5 kilometers from the Mumbai International Airport and offers easy access to major residential and infrastructural developments, commercial buildings, retail, and health care facilities.

The hotel will have pre-function and function space of approximately 500 square meters, a fitness center and swimming pool.

The hotel is expected to be operational by 2019.

“Radisson is a strong and well-established brand in India and we feel proud to be associated with it. We are happy with the professionalism and market expertise demonstrated by the brand and confident of the operational competence that Carlson Rezidor brings to the table. We are looking forward to successful returns on our investment overtime,” said Mehttab Siddiqui, chief operating officer, GHV Hospitality India Private Limited.

Carlson Rezidor currently holds a portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and under development across 60 Indian cities, including 16 state capitals.

