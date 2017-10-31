Carlson Rezidor Signs 112-Key Radisson Hotel in Andheri Suburb of Mumbai, India

|
Carlson Rezidor has signed an 112-key hotel
in the Andheri suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra.
The Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC is being
developed in partnership with GHV Hospitality India Private
Limited, and will be managed by Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group.
Radisson Mumbai Andheri MIDC is located in MIDC, one of the
prominent industrial zones of the city and home to numerous
successful manufacturing units.
The hotel is located 2.5 kilometers from
the Mumbai International Airport and offers easy access to
major residential and infrastructural developments, commercial
buildings, retail, and health care facilities.
The hotel
will have pre-function and function space of approximately 500
square meters, a fitness center and swimming pool.
The hotel is
expected to be operational by 2019.
“Radisson is a
strong and well-established brand in India and we feel proud to be
associated with it. We are happy with the professionalism and
market expertise demonstrated by the brand and confident of the
operational competence that Carlson Rezidor brings to the table.
We are looking forward to successful returns on our investment
overtime,” said Mehttab Siddiqui, chief operating officer, GHV
Hospitality India Private Limited.
Carlson Rezidor
currently holds a portfolio of 140 hotels in operation and under
development across 60 Indian cities, including 16 state capitals.
