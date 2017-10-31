HKIA to Expand Check-In Options with Adaptable Kiosks

|
Hong Kong International Airport and Amadeus have
signed an agreement to deploy hot-swappable battery powered
movable check-in kiosks, called iCUSS, with both a self-service
and full-service mode.
The versatile cloud-based mobile kiosks are
powered by Amadeus’ common use technology and can be rapidly
deployed and relocated for use by the traveller to check-in
themselves or by the airport staff to provide full-service
operations.
Vivian Cheung, Deputy Director of Airport
Operations, Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, “With an increasing
number of passengers and infrastructure constraints at the
airport, we now need a more sustainable way to check-in passengers
faster and from anywhere. We also wanted to give the option to
travellers to check-in at their convenience. We choose to partner with Amadeus
as we share the same vision to reinvent the traditional way
travellers check-in. We look forward to working with Amadeus to
significantly reduce passenger process times, save airlines
resources, and free up space in the terminal – and together we
hope to extend this to other airports and set a new check-in
standard in the airport industry.”
Two key benefits of the new kiosks include:
Easier and faster check-in to any airline: With the kiosks ‘SmartCheck’
application and with simplified user interface, based on Amadeus’
common use cloud based technology, airport staff and travellers
can access any airline from any kiosk. All passengers can
check-in, validate their travel documents including passports and
visas, pick their seat, and print bag tags and boarding passes
from any kiosk. By pairing it with self-bag drop and by
integrating the travel document validation with the kiosk
check-in, airports significantly reduce the time to process
passengers as travellers only need to make two stops before making
their way to the terminal – check-in and bag drop.
Check-in kiosks can be relocated: With swappable batteries, Wi-Fi or 3G/4G
connections and sturdy wheels, the kiosks can be used by the
traveller or airport staff anywhere around HKIA’s terminal area of
over 850,000 square meters. They can also be moved off-site so
check-in can be made at train platforms, hotels, convention centres,
or any other location where people will be travelling to the
airport from.
“The airline check-in process at an airport can
sometimes be the most frustrating and nerve-racking part of the
traveller journey, said Sarah Samuel, Head of Airport IT Sales,
Asia Pacific, at Amadeus. “Through this partnership, we will
provide innovative technology that makes better journeys for all
travellers flying through Hong Kong International Airport. We are
very pleased to be working with such an innovative and
forward-thinking airport to transform the travel experience and
enhance airport operations efficiency.”
