Tue, 31 Oct 2017
HKIA to Expand Check-In Options with Adaptable Kiosks

Hong Kong International Airport and Amadeus have signed an agreement to deploy hot-swappable battery powered movable check-in kiosks, called iCUSS, with both a self-service and full-service mode.

The versatile cloud-based mobile kiosks are powered by Amadeus’ common use technology and can be rapidly deployed and relocated for use by the traveller to check-in themselves or by the airport staff to provide full-service operations.

Vivian Cheung, Deputy Director of Airport Operations, Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, “With an increasing number of passengers and infrastructure constraints at the airport, we now need a more sustainable way to check-in passengers faster and from anywhere. We also wanted to give the option to travellers to check-in at their convenience. We choose to partner with Amadeus as we share the same vision to reinvent the traditional way travellers check-in. We look forward to working with Amadeus to significantly reduce passenger process times, save airlines resources, and free up space in the terminal – and together we hope to extend this to other airports and set a new check-in standard in the airport industry.”

Two key benefits of the new kiosks include:

Easier and faster check-in to any airline: With the kiosks ‘SmartCheck’ application and with simplified user interface, based on Amadeus’ common use cloud based technology, airport staff and travellers can access any airline from any kiosk. All passengers can check-in, validate their travel documents including passports and visas, pick their seat, and print bag tags and boarding passes from any kiosk. By pairing it with self-bag drop and by integrating the travel document validation with the kiosk check-in, airports significantly reduce the time to process passengers as travellers only need to make two stops before making their way to the terminal – check-in and bag drop.

Check-in kiosks can be relocated: With swappable batteries, Wi-Fi or 3G/4G connections and sturdy wheels, the kiosks can be used by the traveller or airport staff anywhere around HKIA’s terminal area of over 850,000 square meters. They can also be moved off-site so check-in can be made at train platforms, hotels, convention centres, or any other location where people will be travelling to the airport from.

“The airline check-in process at an airport can sometimes be the most frustrating and nerve-racking part of the traveller journey, said Sarah Samuel, Head of Airport IT Sales, Asia Pacific, at Amadeus. “Through this partnership, we will provide innovative technology that makes better journeys for all travellers flying through Hong Kong International Airport. We are very pleased to be working with such an innovative and forward-thinking airport to transform the travel experience and enhance airport operations efficiency.”

