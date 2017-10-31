|
Hard Rock International has appointed Edward
Tracy as Chief Executive Officer, Asia.
Edward Tracy joined Sands China Ltd, a
subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp., in July 2010 as its president
and chief operating officer, becoming the company CEO in July
2011.
Tracy was responsible for the oversight of
the country's largest integrated resort operator by revenue,
capacity and content, with 13,000 hotels rooms and 30,000 team
members.
In October 2014, Harvard Business Review
named Mr. Tracy as one of "The Best-Performing CEOs in the World"
in its respected annual top 100 ranking.
Prior to Sands, Mr. Tracy served as
president and CEO of Capital Gaming, a multi-jurisdictional
manager of regional casinos.
He also served as president and CEO of the
Trump Organization, where he was responsible for managing over
12,500 employees, 3,000 luxury hotel rooms and 240,000 square feet
of casino space.
"As the former CEO of Sands China Ltd and CEO of
the Trump Organization, Tracy brings more than 30 years of proven
gaming, hospitality and integrated resort experience to Hard
Rock," said Jim Allen chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are
confident in Tracy's ability to lead the company's efforts in Asia
and we look forward to seeing our business continue to grow under
his leadership."
