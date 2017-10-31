|
Fiji Airways has launched a ‘Resort Check-In’
feature at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island.
“We’ve designed this experience so guests
simply get to the resort lobby and check themselves and their bags
in for their Fiji Airways flights,” said Fiji Airways Managing
Director and CEO, Mr. Andre Viljoen. “We issue the boarding
passes, tag and take bags off guests, leaving them free to enjoy
Fiji for a few more hours.”
All bags are transferred to Nadi International
Airport and loaded on the guests’ respective flights.
“This way, our guests can get a bite to eat,
enjoy the pool, or go shopping at Port Denarau, before making
their way to the airport. And at the airport, they bypass the
airport check-in process and head straight to security. It’s all
about adding value on departure day, allowing them a hassle –free
ending to their Fijian holiday. The next time guests see their
bags after checking these in at the resort, is on the baggage
claim belt of their destination airport.”
The Resort Check-in feature is a complimentary
service for Fiji Airways guests.
