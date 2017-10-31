Fiji Airways has launched a ‘Resort Check-In’ feature at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Denarau Island.

“We’ve designed this experience so guests simply get to the resort lobby and check themselves and their bags in for their Fiji Airways flights,” said Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Andre Viljoen. “We issue the boarding passes, tag and take bags off guests, leaving them free to enjoy Fiji for a few more hours.”

All bags are transferred to Nadi International Airport and loaded on the guests’ respective flights.

“This way, our guests can get a bite to eat, enjoy the pool, or go shopping at Port Denarau, before making their way to the airport. And at the airport, they bypass the airport check-in process and head straight to security. It’s all about adding value on departure day, allowing them a hassle –free ending to their Fijian holiday. The next time guests see their bags after checking these in at the resort, is on the baggage claim belt of their destination airport.”

The Resort Check-in feature is a complimentary service for Fiji Airways guests.



