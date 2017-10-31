Bangkok Airways and Vietnam Airlines to Codeshare

Bangkok Airways and Vietnam Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement.

The codeshare agreement will cover both domestic and international routes.

Roundtrip flights operated by Bangkok Airways include Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai and Bangkok- Danang (Vietnam).

Roundtrip flights operated by Vietnam Airlines include Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Bangkok-Hanoi (Vietnam).

Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways, said, “This codeshare agreement allows Bangkok Airways’ passengers a convenient and seamless access to more destinations in Vietnam. Likewise, Vietnam Airlines’ passengers are able to travel to well-known destinations in Thailand through our network.”

Mr. Duong Tri Thanh, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines said: “The partnership between two 4-Star airlines ranked by Skytrax is good news for the passengers of both airlines ... We hope the newly launched service will extend our network beyond Bangkok and offer a wider range of attractive options for customers to fly to popular travel destinations. This agreement also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ ambition to become a 5-Star airline in the coming years.”

See other recent news regarding: Bangkok Airways, Vietnam Airlines.