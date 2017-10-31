Bangkok Airways and Vietnam Airlines to Codeshare

|
Bangkok Airways and Vietnam Airlines have signed
a codeshare agreement.
The codeshare agreement will cover both
domestic and international routes.
Roundtrip flights operated by Bangkok
Airways include Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Krabi,
Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Chiang Rai and Bangkok- Danang
(Vietnam).
Roundtrip flights operated by Vietnam Airlines
include Bangkok-Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) and Bangkok-Hanoi (Vietnam).
Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of
Bangkok Airways, said, “This codeshare agreement allows Bangkok
Airways’ passengers a convenient and seamless access to more
destinations in Vietnam. Likewise, Vietnam Airlines’ passengers
are able to travel to well-known destinations in Thailand through
our network.”
Mr. Duong Tri Thanh, President and CEO of
Vietnam Airlines said: “The partnership between two 4-Star
airlines ranked by Skytrax is good news for the passengers of both
airlines ... We hope the newly launched service will extend our
network beyond Bangkok and offer a wider range of attractive
options for customers to fly to popular travel destinations. This
agreement also reflects Vietnam Airlines’ ambition to become a
5-Star airline in the coming years.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Bangkok Airways,
Vietnam Airlines.