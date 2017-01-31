airberlin Welcomes Wet Lease Decision by
Federal Cartel Authority
A wet lease agreement planned by airberlin and
the Lufthansa Group has been approved by the
German Federal Cartel Authority.
airberlin welcomed the
regulator’s decision and said the approval was an important
milestone in the airline’s restructuring programme as it works
towards the development of a business model as a focused network
carrier with a dual-hub strategy at Berlin and Dusseldorf
airports.
airberlin will lease 38 aircraft in the A320 family
to subsidiaries of the Lufthansa Group with an initial term of six
years.