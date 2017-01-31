airberlin Welcomes Wet Lease Decision by Federal Cartel Authority

A wet lease agreement planned by airberlin and the Lufthansa Group has been approved by the German Federal Cartel Authority.

airberlin welcomed the regulator’s decision and said the approval was an important milestone in the airline’s restructuring programme as it works towards the development of a business model as a focused network carrier with a dual-hub strategy at Berlin and Dusseldorf airports.

airberlin will lease 38 aircraft in the A320 family to subsidiaries of the Lufthansa Group with an initial term of six years.



