Worldhotels Appoints Alicia Dill as Senior Vice President - Americas

Worldhotels has appointed Alicia Dill as Senior Vice President - Americas. In her new role, Dill will be responsible for all sales, marketing, and revenue optimisation efforts for the company's growing portfolio of member hotels in north and south America. She will report directly to Geoff Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Worldhotels. Dill joins Worldhotels from the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverley Hills where she has led the sales and marketing team for the past seven years and served on its Executive Committee. Prior to Viceroy, she spent eight years in various sales and marketing leadership roles with Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Hilton Hotels. Dill's hiring comes at a time when Worldhotels is making significant investments in enhancing its service offerings for independent hotels - including the expansion of its global sales force, new property development teams, a major rebranding project, and the design of a robust CRM/loyalty platform. "Adding a seasoned leader with Alicia's sales and marketing experience in the luxury and upscale hotel market will allow us to seamlessly build upon the outstanding opportunities that have been developed over the years," said Worldhotels CEO Geoff Andrew. "Worldhotels has identified the Americas as one of the primary engines for future development and Alicia's background will greatly benefit our existing affiliates in the Americas, and help position the company for tremendous growth moving forward. Our goal is to have more than 250 independent upscale and luxury hotels in the region within the next five years. The Americas - and the United States especially – has always been the key driver of our sales production to the rest of our member hotels throughout the world. With Alicia now at the helm, we are making an already competent team much stronger."