Worldhotels Appoints Alicia Dill as Senior Vice President - Americas

Worldhotels has
appointed Alicia Dill as Senior Vice President - Americas.
In her new role, Dill will be responsible for all
sales,
marketing, and revenue optimisation efforts for the company’s
growing portfolio of member hotels in north and south America.
She will report directly to Geoff Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer
of Worldhotels.
Dill joins
Worldhotels from the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverley
Hills where she has led the sales and marketing team for the past
seven years and served on its Executive Committee.
Prior to
Viceroy, she spent eight years in various sales and marketing
leadership roles with Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Hilton Hotels.
Dill’s hiring comes at a time when
Worldhotels is making significant investments in enhancing its
service offerings for independent hotels - including the expansion
of its global sales force, new property development teams, a major
rebranding project, and the design of a robust CRM/loyalty
platform.
“Adding a seasoned leader with Alicia’s sales and
marketing experience in the luxury and upscale hotel market will
allow us to seamlessly build upon the outstanding opportunities
that have been developed over the years,” said Worldhotels CEO
Geoff Andrew. “Worldhotels has identified the Americas as one of
the primary engines for future development and Alicia’s background
will greatly benefit our existing affiliates in the Americas, and
help position the company for tremendous growth moving forward.
Our goal is to have more than 250 independent upscale and luxury
hotels in the region within the next five years. The Americas -
and the United States especially – has always been the key driver
of our sales production to the rest of our member hotels
throughout the world. With Alicia now at the helm, we are making
an already competent team much stronger.”
