Best Western Targets 100 SureStay Hotels by End-2017

Best Western's new ‘white label’ franchise model – SureStay Hotel Group now has 30 hotels approved in North America and one in Bangkok, Thailand.

The company is projecting to open 100 hotels by the end of 2017.

Announced in late 2016, SureStay Hotel Group operates as a separate subsidiary while plugging hotel owners into Best Western’s comprehensive infrastructure and distribution channels.

Under the SureStay umbrella, there are three distinctive brands – SureStay, SureStay Plus, and SureStay Signature Collection.

“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response we are receiving from hoteliers interested in opening a SureStay hotel,” said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The introduction of SureStay has not only brought an innovative solution to franchisees in the economy and midscale segments, but with Best Western as its backbone and driving force, SureStay will play an integral role in shaping the future of hospitality.”

Powered by Best Western Hotels & Resorts, SureStay Hotel Group has brought many firsts for the brand – as it was the first time Best Western entered into a franchise structure as well as the first time Best Western tapped into the economy segment.

