Best Western Targets 100 SureStay Hotels by End-2017

|
Best Western's new ‘white label’ franchise model
– SureStay Hotel Group now has 30 hotels approved in North America
and one in Bangkok, Thailand.
The company is projecting to open
100 hotels by the end of 2017.
Announced in late 2016, SureStay Hotel Group
operates as a separate subsidiary while plugging hotel owners into
Best Western’s comprehensive infrastructure and distribution
channels.
Under the SureStay umbrella, there are three
distinctive brands – SureStay, SureStay Plus, and SureStay
Signature Collection.
“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response
we are receiving from hoteliers interested in opening a SureStay
hotel,” said David Kong, President and Chief Executive Officer for
Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “The introduction of SureStay has
not only brought an innovative solution to franchisees in the
economy and midscale segments, but with Best Western as its
backbone and driving force, SureStay will play an integral role in
shaping the future of hospitality.”
Powered by Best Western Hotels & Resorts,
SureStay Hotel Group has brought many firsts for the brand – as it
was the first time Best Western entered into a franchise structure
as well as the first time Best Western tapped into the economy
segment.
