Fri, 3 Nov 2017
HSH Breaks Ground on The Peninsula London

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH) has broken ground on The Peninsula London.

 The project site for The Peninsula London overlooks Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch and will comprise an 190-room hotel and 24-28 luxury residential apartments, with opening currently scheduled for 2021.

As part of the project, the owners will also provide affordable housing located at Buckingham Palace Road in Westminster.

According to HSH, the project is expected to support over 2,000 jobs and deliver additional expenditure of £60m to the London economy annually, offering a significant boost to London's tourism industry.

Artist impression of The Peninsula London. Click to enlarge.

HSH Chairman, The Honourable Sir Michael Kadoorie, said, "This is an important day for our group. We were most pleased, after many decades of searching, to have found such a magnificent location for The Peninsula London hotel and residences. It is our vision that The Peninsula London shall be recognised as one of the finest hotels in the world. We will welcome international guests and showcase the best of British culture, design, art and cuisine combined with traditional warm Asian hospitality, while also ensuring that The Peninsula London is embraced as a prominent fixture in the community and equally beloved by local residents."

The Peninsula London hotel has been designed by UK-based Hopkins Architects Partnership, with the interiors designed by Peter Marino Architect. Food and beverage outlets are being designed by Archer Humphryes and CAP Atelier, with specialist lighting designed by Speirs + Major. Engineering services are provided by WSP and Cundall. The Development and Project Manager is Prime Development, construction management is being handled by Sir Robert McAlpine and cost management by Arcadis. Demolition by Keltbray is almost complete and piling by Cementation Skanska is now underway.

HSH Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mr Clement Kwok, said, "The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels' philosophy is to focus our business on a small number of hotels which are recognised as being amongst the best in the world. We emphasise quality rather than quantity and all our hotels are situated in the most prime locations in major international gateway cities. London is one of the world's most dynamic and vibrant cities, with a unique energy and culture, and we believe it has a most exciting future. The Peninsula London hotel and residences will set new standards in luxury and service and we believe they will be the finest in the London market when complete."

Latest Travel News
