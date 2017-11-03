HSH Breaks Ground on The Peninsula London

|
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)
has broken ground on The Peninsula London.
The project site for The Peninsula London
overlooks Hyde Park Corner and the Wellington Arch and will
comprise an 190-room hotel and 24-28 luxury residential
apartments, with opening currently scheduled for 2021.
As part of the project, the owners will also
provide affordable housing located at Buckingham Palace Road in
Westminster.
According to HSH, the project is expected to support over 2,000 jobs
and deliver additional expenditure of £60m to the London economy
annually, offering a significant boost to London's tourism
industry.
HSH Chairman, The Honourable Sir Michael
Kadoorie, said, "This is an important day for our group. We were
most pleased, after many decades of searching, to have found such
a magnificent location for The Peninsula London hotel and
residences. It is our vision that The Peninsula London shall be
recognised as one of the finest hotels in the world. We will
welcome international guests and showcase the best of British
culture, design, art and cuisine combined with traditional warm
Asian hospitality, while also ensuring that The Peninsula London
is embraced as a prominent fixture in the community and equally
beloved by local residents."
The Peninsula London hotel has been designed by
UK-based Hopkins Architects Partnership, with the interiors
designed by Peter Marino Architect. Food and beverage outlets are
being designed by Archer Humphryes and CAP Atelier, with
specialist lighting designed by Speirs + Major. Engineering
services are provided by WSP and Cundall. The Development and
Project Manager is Prime Development, construction management is
being handled by Sir Robert McAlpine and cost management by
Arcadis. Demolition by Keltbray is almost complete and piling by
Cementation Skanska is now underway.
HSH Chief Executive Officer and Managing
Director Mr Clement Kwok, said, "The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels'
philosophy is to focus our business on a small number of hotels
which are recognised as being amongst the best in the world. We
emphasise quality rather than quantity and all our hotels are
situated in the most prime locations in major international
gateway cities. London is one of the world's most dynamic and
vibrant cities, with a unique energy and culture, and we believe
it has a most exciting future. The Peninsula London hotel and
residences will set new standards in luxury and service and we
believe they will be the finest in the London market when
complete."
See other recent
news regarding:
HSH,
London,
Peninsula,
Hyde Park.