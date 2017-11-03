Marriott Signs Third Luxury Collection Hotel in Japan

|
Marriott’s Luxury Collection has signed IRAPH
SUI, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Okinawa, Japan.
Owned by The
Mori Trust Group and slated to open in late 2018, the new island
resort will be located in the city of Miyakojima in
Okinawa Prefecture and will be the third Luxury Collection hotel
in Japan.
“We are thrilled to welcome this island resort
to our portfolio in Japan,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand
Leader, The Luxury Collection. “The luxury vacation market in
Japan is a well-established one, and sophisticated travelers are
always looking for exciting new destinations and authentic
experiences wherever they go. This latest addition to The Luxury
Collection in Japan will enhance the brand’s position in the
global hospitality market and provide an exceptional indigenous
experience to global luxury travelers.”
The new Luxury
Collection resort will be located on an elevated headland on the
southwestern coastline of Irabu, a small island in the Miyako
Island group, where its 57 guest rooms will offer sea
views.
In addition to nine suites with private plunge pools, the
resort will also feature 10 Junior suites and one
Executive suite.
Amenities will include a 72-foot outdoor swimming
pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa. IRAPH SUI will
also feature an all-day restaurant, a relaxing pool bar and beach
club.
“Together with the Mori Trust Group, we look forward
to bringing another prestigious Luxury Collection hotel to Japan,”
said Raj Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Marriott International
Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China. “With over 100 hotels in 32
countries, each Marriott International Luxury Collection hotel
celebrates the distinctive character of its locale with beautiful
settings, exquisite décor and the impeccable service of The Luxury
Collection Concierge, giving our guests a truly unforgettable
travel experience.”
With their pristine white sand beaches
and crystal-clear waters, the Miyako Islands are famous scuba
diving destinations, boasting spectacular underwater rock
formations resulting from volcanic activity, colossal Ryūkyū
limestone arches, underwater caves and grottoes, as well as
abundant coral and sea life.
The Miyako Islands are also becoming
a popular port of call for international cruise companies,
receiving a total of 703,000 visitors in 2016 compared to 514,000
in the previous year.
The islands are located approximately 250
miles east of Taipei, and Miyako airport has direct flight
connections to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.
“We
are glad to combine the resources of the Mori Trust Group with the
prestige of the Marriott International Luxury Collection brand to
bring this exciting new resort to Okinawa,” said Miwako Date,
President, Mori Trust Group. “This warm, unspoiled and idyllic
region of Japan is well-known for its stunning seascapes and
natural beauty, and our new hotel will showcase its charms and
treasures to the most discerning of luxury travelers.”
