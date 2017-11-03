Myanmar to Promote Revamped Website and Social Media Channels at WTM 2017

|
Myanmar Tourism Marketing is in London to
promote its completely revamped social media channels at the World
Travel Market (WTM) next week.
The updated national
website for
consumers includes information on destinations, festivals, blogs
and more.
A YouTube channel, twitter account, Instagram
and a Facebook page have also been integrated as a social media
strategy that focuses on key messages like “it’s magical all year
round, it is safe and secure, Myanmar is not only about temples
but also about fun, food and festivals and known for the warm and
friendly people”.
The introduction of these new channels come at a
time the country is in the spotlight of the world's media.
“Myanmar is a huge, multi-racial country
offering colorful festivals, beautiful beaches as well as stunning
nature for tourists,” said
May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar Tourism
Marketing Chairperson. “Missing out on this, would be a big loss for
yourself as tourists, but also a big loss for those thousands of
people working in tourism in Myanmar who have nothing to do with
the issue in Northern Rakhine state.”
Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also working on a
revamp of its own
website
that will soon be launched and which focuses more on the activities of
this organisation as well as all its members.
World Travel Market will take place in London
from 6-9 November 2017.
