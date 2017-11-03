TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 3 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Myanmar to Promote Revamped Website and Social Media Channels at WTM 2017

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is in London to promote its completely revamped social media channels at the World Travel Market (WTM) next week.

The updated national website for consumers includes information on destinations, festivals, blogs and more.

A YouTube channel, twitter account, Instagram and a Facebook page have also been integrated as a social media strategy that focuses on key messages like “it’s magical all year round, it is safe and secure, Myanmar is not only about temples but also about fun, food and festivals and known for the warm and friendly people”.

Not many people know that Myanmar is home to some of the best, and still relatively undiscovered, beaches in the world. Click to enlarge.

The introduction of these new channels come at a time the country is in the spotlight of the world's media.

 “Myanmar is a huge, multi-racial country offering colorful festivals, beautiful beaches as well as stunning nature for tourists,” said May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar Tourism Marketing Chairperson. “Missing out on this, would be a big loss for yourself as tourists, but also a big loss for those thousands of people working in tourism in Myanmar who have nothing to do with the issue in Northern Rakhine state.”

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also working on a revamp of its own website that will soon be launched and which focuses more on the activities of this organisation as well as all its members.

World Travel Market will take place in London from 6-9 November 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Myanmar, Burma.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com