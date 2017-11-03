Myanmar to Promote Revamped Website and Social Media Channels at WTM 2017

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is in London to promote its completely revamped social media channels at the World Travel Market (WTM) next week.

The updated national website for consumers includes information on destinations, festivals, blogs and more.

A YouTube channel, twitter account, Instagram and a Facebook page have also been integrated as a social media strategy that focuses on key messages like “it’s magical all year round, it is safe and secure, Myanmar is not only about temples but also about fun, food and festivals and known for the warm and friendly people”.

The introduction of these new channels come at a time the country is in the spotlight of the world's media.

“Myanmar is a huge, multi-racial country offering colorful festivals, beautiful beaches as well as stunning nature for tourists,” said May Myat Mon Win, Myanmar Tourism Marketing Chairperson. “Missing out on this, would be a big loss for yourself as tourists, but also a big loss for those thousands of people working in tourism in Myanmar who have nothing to do with the issue in Northern Rakhine state.”

Myanmar Tourism Marketing is also working on a revamp of its own website that will soon be launched and which focuses more on the activities of this organisation as well as all its members.

World Travel Market will take place in London from 6-9 November 2017.



