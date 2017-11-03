TravelNewsAsia.com
Hotel Jen Penang Completes US$14 Million Renovation

The Hotel Jen Penang, a 17-storey landmark in the heart George Town an UNESCO World Heritage Site, has completed a US$14 million renovation.

The hotel’s prominence in the multicultural capital of Penang dates back over 30 years and in staying true to its roots, elements of the colourful Peranakan culture were whimsically mixed into the hotel’s design to sport playful details and create a sense of place.

The three-phase transformation of the hotel, which took 15 months to complete, included the lobby, Club Lounge, Café Jen – the all-day dining restaurant, all 443 rooms and suites, as well as the introduction of two new room categories – the Family Room (32 square metres) and Apartment (60 square metres).

New Deluxe Club Room at Hotel Jen Penang. Click to enlarge.

Each room and suite, ranging from 28 square metres to 78 square metres, offers a view of historical George Town while showcasing one of Penang’s three heritage features on customised wallpaper – the trishaw, colourful Peranakan tiles and traditional shop-house louvered shutters. Complemented with light wood floors and a colour palette of warm tones, rooms feature a working area, universal sockets, USB charging outlets, and a walk-in shower or bath tub.

With large picture windows throughout, the stylish Club Lounge of Hotel Jen Penang has encompassing views of the neighbourhood. Exclusive to guests staying in a Club Floor room, the interior is predominantly dressed with dark wood panels and pops of yellow, green and blue. Cosy alcoves and bar-style seating for relaxing or having breakfast or evening canapes and drinks make up the different sections of the 16th floor space.

The hotel's F&B outlets have also been completely revamped and the property now features complimentary Wi-Fi throughout as well as mobile charging stations in key areas to help guests remain fully charged.

“We’re excited to introduce the new and chic Hotel Jen Penang to our guests and the local community,” said Hotel Jen Penang’s General Manager, Ody Odayappan. “We were able to successfully enhance the hotel’s personality, modernise guest experiences and keep to our brand promise to #LeaveBoringBehind.”

Located on Magazine Road, Hotel Jen Penang is a 20-minute drive from the Penang International Airport and a short walk to the main public transport terminal, shopping malls, local hawker centres and narrow lanes dotted with quirky street art and modern cafes.

 A free daily scheduled shuttle service operates from the hotel to Batu Ferringhi Beach and selected industrial zones on Penang island and on the mainland.

