Scotland’s Hamilton Park Racecourse Unveils Plans for Multi-Million Pound Hotel Development

|
Scotland’s Hamilton Park Racecourse has unveiled plans for
a multi-million pound hotel development on its grounds, with a
formal planning application made to South Lanarkshire Council.
The prestigious venue aims to open a hotel on the site
on the town’s Bothwell Road for the first time in its 90-year
history.
The 118-guestroom property, operating under the Hampton by Hilton
brand, is to be
built on what is currently the main public car park of the
racecourse grounds.
The £10 million project will
bring up to 20 new jobs to the racecourse, doubling the current
number of employees, with a variety of roles in managerial,
professional, customer service and administrative positions.
The Hamilton Park executive team has undertaken
extensive feasibility studies into the development and projects it
will generate an additional £5.9 million per year in additional
visitor expenditure in the area, and add a gross value of £700,000
per year to the economy, with £400,000 of that directly in South Lanarkshire.
The hotel, which has been designed by
local practice, ICA Architects, is expected to double the size of
the racecourse’s business within three years of opening.
“We are delighted to unveil this landmark project for Hamilton
Park Racecourse and are certain it will deliver substantial
benefits to our business and the wider economy,” said Vivien
Currie, Chief Executive at Hamilton Park Racecourse. “The
project has been driven by both public demand, largely from our
local customer base, not only for racedays but for weddings and
other events, and from our racing personnel. With an onsite hotel,
Hamilton Park Racecourse will further enhance its reputation as a
wide-ranging, world-class sporting and hospitality attraction,
whilst also providing a fantastic facility for racing staff when
they visit Hamilton Park for our 18 race meetings. We are
constantly competing with racecourses further south to attract top
trainers and jockeys. Having an onsite modern Hampton by Hilton
hotel for them to stay in will add to the host of benefits and
incentives we offer to racing connections to ensure we stage top
quality racing here in Hamilton. Our prize money increased by
15% this past season and now it’s time to invest again in our facilities and attract new visitors. This key project
for Hamilton, its inhabitants and many visitors will encourage
investment in the town and create jobs whilst enhancing the
Hamilton Park experience.”
The hotel will be constructed
in a modular fashion, and proposals have been developed in such a
way that the project should cause minimal disruption to the area. Designated parking will be available at the limited
service hotel with little impact on raceday parking.
Graham Dodd, Senior Director, Development, UK & Ireland, Hilton
said, “Hampton by Hilton has grown rapidly since being introduced
to Scotland last year. We will soon have six hotels operating
under the brand in four key locations across Scotland and we look
forward to welcoming guests to Hamilton and its racecourse in the
coming years.''
Vivien added: “As a Lanarkshire business we
are incredibly excited by the core economic and regenerative
objectives at the heart of this project and have no doubt that the
site will excel as a venue, taking Hamilton Park to the next
level. Historically, Hamilton Park Racecourse has been at
the forefront of development in Scottish and UK racing, all the
way back to being a pioneer for evening racing in 1947. These
latest plans are a further marker of the ambitions of the team.”
