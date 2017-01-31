Executive Appointments at Destination Asia China

Destination Asia China has promoted Kaci McAllister to General Manager, and Karen Cheng to Deputy General Manager of the Shanghai office.

Kaci will now lead all country operations and business development in China, while Karen will lead the Shanghai team in creating unique experiences for customers.

Linda Wang, Managing Director of Destination Asia China said, “Since Kaci and Karen joined the company, they have both played an integral role in DA China’s development and continued success. I am very confident that having them on the management team will lead to an even brighter future for us.”

Kaci McAllister joined the Destination Asia team in early 2014 to lead the company’s product development throughout China and was promoted to General Manager in January 2017.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Kaci earned a Bachelor’s degree in German and a minor in Mandarin Chinese from Vanderbilt University. After graduating in 2010 she was awarded a Fulbright Research Grant in Germany, where she spent one year at the University of Tübingen conducting historical research.

Upon completion of the grant, she moved across the world to rural Guizhou, China to pursue a career in tourism development and hospitality.

Karen Cheng joined the Shanghai team in 2011 and has fourteen years of experience in the tourism industry.

A native of Shanghai, Karen has handled hundreds of MICE programs throughout her career, including the Beijing Olympic Games and the Shanghai Expo.

Karen holds a degree in Tourism Marketing from Tongji University.



See other recent news regarding: Destination Asia, GM, General Manager, Shanghai.