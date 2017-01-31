Executive Appointments at Destination Asia China

|
Destination Asia China has promoted Kaci
McAllister to General Manager, and Karen Cheng to Deputy General
Manager of the Shanghai office.
Kaci will now lead all country operations and
business development in China, while Karen will lead the Shanghai
team in creating unique experiences for customers.
Linda Wang, Managing Director of Destination
Asia China said, “Since Kaci and Karen joined the company, they have both played an
integral role in DA China’s development and continued success. I
am very confident that having them on the management team will
lead to an even brighter future for us.”
Kaci McAllister joined the
Destination Asia team in early 2014 to lead the company’s product
development throughout China and was promoted to General Manager
in January 2017.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Kaci earned a
Bachelor’s degree in German and a minor in Mandarin Chinese from
Vanderbilt University. After graduating in 2010 she was awarded a
Fulbright Research Grant in Germany, where she spent one year at
the University of Tübingen conducting historical research.
Upon completion of the grant, she moved across the world to
rural Guizhou, China to pursue a career in tourism development and
hospitality.
Karen Cheng joined the Shanghai team in 2011 and has fourteen years of
experience in the tourism industry.
A native of Shanghai, Karen has
handled hundreds of MICE programs throughout her career, including
the Beijing Olympic Games and the Shanghai Expo.
Karen holds a
degree in Tourism Marketing from Tongji University.
