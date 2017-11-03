Boeing Awards US$50+ Million in Grants to Over 500 Nonprofit Organizations

|
Boeing has awarded more than $50 million in grants
to more than 500 nonprofit organizations across 50 countries
globally.
The annual contributions include a
three-year commitment of more than $25 million in support of
veterans' recovery and rehabilitation programs and transition
services.
The charitable grants package will fund
programs through 2018 and supplement an anticipated $117 million
in company-wide business and employee contributions to similar
causes- bringing Boeing's total community investments to
approximately $167 million this year alone.
"We aspire to be a top performer in every area
of our business, and that includes leading in the communities
where our employees and their families live and work," said Dennis
Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and chief executive
officer. "By harnessing our teammates' unique skills and passion
for giving, our professional networks and partnerships, and our
financial resources, we will inspire the dreamers and doers of
tomorrow and drive positive, lasting change in our communities
across the globe."
Anchored by local and regional
employee-engagement activities, Boeing charitable grants are
geared toward developing tomorrow's innovators through investment
in the skills required in today's modern workplace, and supporting
military veterans and their families transitioning into the
civilian workforce. At a local level, Boeing investments address
unique challenges and issues that are critical to those
communities where the company operates.
In the U.S., some of the largest Boeing grants
will support
FIRST Robotics and its focus on primary, middle and high
school STEM proficiency and diversity,
USO Pathfinder and its holistic military transition services,
and National
Fund for Workforce Solutions through its Boeing on-the-job
training program that focuses on strengthening the manufacturing
workforce pipeline.
Outside the U.S., Boeing' engagement includes
Learning Links Foundation to help train India's next
generation of aviation workers,
Ladies
Learning Code to develop 21st
century skills in children and adults in communities all across
Canada, and Newton International to place
experiential aerospace education in the hands of children in
several European countries.
See other recent
news regarding:
Boeing,
Grants.