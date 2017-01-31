Belarus Introduces 5-Day Visa-Free Policy

The UNWTO has welcomed the Government of Belarus' decision to launch a 5-day visa-free policy that will be applicable to travelers from 80 countries.

The measure is designed at attracting more visitors, particularly those on business trips.

Visa-free is now available at Minsk National Airport and visa-free stay in Belarus for up to five days for the citizens of 80 states. Among those, there are 39 countries of Europe, including the entire European Union, Brazil, Indonesia, the USA and Japan.

“Visa facilitation is among the most effective strategies to induce tourism development in a region or in a country, so we are sure that the tourism sector will experience a positive shift in Belarus,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb Rifai.

The promotion of seamless travel is one of UNWTO’s priorities, considering the proven capacity of visa facilitation to stimulate economic growth and job creation through tourism.

Belarus started policies to simplify the visa process in April 2016.

See other recent news regarding: UNWTO, Belarus, Tourism.