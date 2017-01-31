Belarus Introduces 5-Day Visa-Free Policy

|
The UNWTO has welcomed the Government of Belarus'
decision to launch a 5-day
visa-free policy that will be applicable to travelers from 80
countries.
The measure is designed at
attracting more visitors, particularly those on business trips.
Visa-free is now available at Minsk
National Airport and visa-free stay in Belarus for up to five days
for the citizens of 80 states. Among those, there are 39 countries
of Europe, including the entire European Union, Brazil, Indonesia,
the USA and Japan.
“Visa facilitation is among the most effective
strategies to induce tourism development in a region or in a
country, so we are sure that the tourism sector will experience a
positive shift in Belarus,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Taleb
Rifai.
The promotion of seamless travel is one of
UNWTO’s priorities, considering the proven capacity of visa
facilitation to stimulate economic growth and job creation through
tourism.
Belarus started policies to simplify the visa
process in April 2016.
