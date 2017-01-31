MHG Appoints Alejandro Bernabé as Group Director of Avani Hotels & Resorts

Alejandro Bernabé has been appointed as Group Director of Avani Hotels & Resorts. With over 20 years of global hospitality experience, Bernabé started his career in F&B working in Switzerland, followed by South Africa, France and Sri Lanka, before joining Kempinski in 1998 as pre-opening F&B Manager at the Kempinski Hotel Plaza in Jakarta. Staying with Kempinski, for the next 16 years, Bernabé continued in F&B at the Grand Hotel Europe in St Petersburg, then at the Çırağan Palace Hotel Kempinski in Istanbul. He was soon promoted to Resident Manager in his native Spain, then General Manager in Kempinski properties in Malta, Kuwait and Jordan. Bernabé led Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates in Dubai to increasingly high levels of performance and quality standards and he was then transferred to manage the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand. Bernabé has several Bachelor degrees obtained in Spain and the USA, a Hotel Management degree from the Hotel Institute Montreux in Switzerland and a Master of Business Administration from Reims Management School in France. “I am delighted to join the team and to have the opportunity to take the vibrant Avani brand to the next level across all areas of the business,” said Bernabé. “Avani is redefining the lifestyle space in hospitality. Our guests want to explore the cities where they stay. They want honest food. They combine business and leisure travel and want to connect with other guests and feel part of a community. Tech and social media take a central role in their day-to-day lives. In every way, the Avani brand delivers the details that matter.” Bernabé’s mandate is to drive performance of Avani properties in terms of sales, distribution, marketing, PR, brand standards and guest experiences. See also: Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel - HD Video Interview with GM, Mr. Christian Hoechtl and other Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: MHG, Minor, Avani.