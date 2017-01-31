MHG Appoints Alejandro Bernabé as Group Director of Avani Hotels & Resorts

|
Alejandro Bernabé has been appointed as Group
Director of Avani Hotels & Resorts.
With over 20 years of global
hospitality experience, Bernabé started his career in F&B working in
Switzerland, followed by South Africa, France and Sri Lanka,
before joining Kempinski in 1998 as pre-opening F&B Manager at the
Kempinski Hotel Plaza in Jakarta.
Staying with Kempinski, for the
next 16 years, Bernabé continued in F&B at the Grand Hotel Europe
in St Petersburg, then at the Çırağan Palace Hotel Kempinski in
Istanbul. He was soon promoted to Resident Manager in his native
Spain, then General Manager in Kempinski properties in Malta,
Kuwait and Jordan.
Bernabé led Kempinski Hotel Mall of the
Emirates in Dubai to increasingly high levels of performance and
quality standards and he was then transferred to manage the Siam
Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bernabé has several Bachelor degrees obtained in
Spain and the USA, a Hotel Management degree from the Hotel
Institute Montreux in Switzerland and a Master of Business
Administration from Reims Management School in France.
“I am delighted to join the team and to have the
opportunity to take the vibrant Avani brand to the next level
across all areas of the business,” said Bernabé. “Avani is redefining the
lifestyle space in hospitality. Our guests want to explore the
cities where they stay. They want honest food. They combine
business and leisure travel and want to connect with other guests
and feel part of a community. Tech and social media take a central
role in their day-to-day lives. In every way, the Avani brand
delivers the details that matter.”
Bernabé’s mandate is to drive performance of
Avani properties in terms of sales, distribution, marketing, PR,
brand standards and guest experiences.
See also:
Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel - HD Video Interview with GM, Mr.
Christian Hoechtl and other
Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
MHG,
Minor,
Avani.