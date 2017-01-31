|
Art Torno, American Airlines’ Senior Vice
President – International and Cargo, is to retire in April after
38 years with the airline.
Art joined American in 1979 as a flight
attendant and has held numerous leadership positions, including
Vice President – New York, Vice President – Caribbean and Latin
American Operations and Vice President – Miami.
From 2012 to 2015, Art served as Senior Vice
President – Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, overseeing
the airline’s operations in more than 80 cities in the region. In
2015, Art was promoted to Senior Vice President – International
and Cargo. In this role, he leads American’s international
operations, which include more than 400 daily flights to more than
110 destinations, as well as the airline’s cargo business.
“During Art’s long career with American, he has
helped establish the airline as a leading international carrier.
His leadership and vision have been instrumental in supporting our
people and strengthening our presence around the world,” said
American’s Chairman and CEO, Doug Parker. “American Airlines is a
better place because of Art Torno, and all of us who have worked
with him are better people. We wish him the best in his
well-deserved retirement."
With Art’s retirement, Jim Butler will assume
the role of Senior Vice President – International and Cargo and
will report to Kerry Philipovitch, Senior Vice President –
Customer Experience.
Jim has been with the airline for 21 years and
most recently served as President – American Airlines Cargo, a
position that he’s held since 2013. In this role, he has helped
strengthen cargo’s contribution to the airline and successfully
led cargo’s integration process, becoming the first operation at
American to fully merge.
During his career at American Jim has worked in
several departments including sales, marketing, pricing and
finance and has also held positions internationally in London and
Buenos Aires. Prior to his current role he served as Managing
Director – Commercial Planning and Performance.
Jim is a graduate of Cornell University and
received an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at
Northwestern University.
“As the leader of American Airlines Cargo, Jim
understands the importance and the value of our unrivaled
international network and the passion and enthusiasm of American’s
people around the globe,” said Philipovitch. “Jim’s experience,
leadership and commitment make him the ideal leader to build on
Art’s legacy of supporting our fantastic global team and
delivering the best experience to our international customers,
while continuing his efforts to further the growth of our cargo
business.”
See other recent
news regarding:
American Airlines,
SVP,
Senior Vice President,
Freight,
Cargo.