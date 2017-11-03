Airbus A350-1000 Completes Functional & Reliability Testing

|
The A350-1000, the newest member of Airbus’
widebody family, has successfully completed its Functional
& Reliability testing, bringing the aircraft a step closer to Type
Certification in November 2017.
The first customer delivery to
Qatar Airways will follow in the coming weeks.
The Functional and Reliability Testing took the
flight test aircraft, MSN065, across Europe and South America. The
A350-1000 completed its exercise after landing in Toulouse,
France on 1 November (07:00 UTC) coming from Barranquilla,
Colombia.
In less than two weeks the aircraft flew approximately
35,200 nm / 65,200 km representing 150 flight hours, as per
certification requirements.
These latest tests were part of an intensive
Flight Test campaign which started less than one year ago designed
to demonstrate readiness for airline operations. These
included: high airfield performance, auto-landing trials, airport
turnaround and handling services, cabin systems, navigation and
connectivity function performance.
The A350-1000 test flight was operated by Airbus
flight test crews with the participation of Airworthiness
Authority pilots from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).
The A350-1000 is the latest member of Airbus’
widebody family, showing high level of commonality with
the A350-900 with 95% common systems part numbers and Same Type
Rating.
As well as having a longer fuselage to accommodate 40 more
passengers than the A350-900 (in a typical 3-class configuration),
the A350-1000 also features a modified wing trailing-edge, new
six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent
XWB-97 engines.
To date 11 customers from
five continents have placed orders for a total of 169 A350-1000s.
