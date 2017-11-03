Air Canada Expands Payment Options

Air Canada has entered into a partnership with Adyen that greatly expands the range of local payment methods available to customers.

With Adyen, Air Canada can process cards and local payment methods via a single gateway, making it easier for the airline to expand by adding new payment methods as needed without requiring individual contracts, or additional development work.

Customers can now transact locally on Air Canada's website using iDeal in the Netherlands, Sofort and Giropay in Germany, Bancontact in Belgium, Poli in Australia and Alipay and WeChat Pay in China.

"With our global expansion, Air Canada now operates on six continents so it is important to recognize local preferences for payment methods and make it easy for customers to interact with us through their preferred method," said Duncan Bureau, Vice President Global Sales, Air Canada. "Under our agreement with Adyen, we now can offer seamless service to our customers, wherever alternate forms of payment are available. This is an important step in our global expansion strategy as we increase our focus on selling to customers outside Canada."

See other recent news regarding: Air Canada, Canada.