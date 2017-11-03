Air Canada Expands Payment Options

|
Air Canada has entered into a partnership with Adyen that greatly expands the range of local payment methods
available to customers.
With
Adyen, Air Canada can process cards and local payment methods via
a single gateway, making it easier for the airline to expand by
adding new payment methods as needed without requiring individual
contracts, or additional development work.
Customers can now
transact locally on Air Canada's website using iDeal in the Netherlands,
Sofort and Giropay in Germany, Bancontact in Belgium, Poli in
Australia and Alipay and WeChat Pay in China.
"With our
global expansion, Air Canada now operates on six continents so it
is important to recognize local preferences for payment methods
and make it easy for customers to interact with us through their
preferred method," said Duncan Bureau, Vice President Global
Sales, Air Canada. "Under our agreement with Adyen, we now can
offer seamless service to our customers, wherever alternate forms
of payment are available. This is an important step in our global
expansion strategy as we increase our focus on selling to
customers outside Canada."
