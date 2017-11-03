TravelNewsAsia.com
Wyndham Inks Deal with AHIP to Rebrand 46 Hotels in U.S.

Wyndham Hotel Group has signed an agreement with American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc. (AHIP) to convert 44 existing hotels across the U.S. to Wyndham’s Baymont Inn & Suites, Travelodge and Super 8 brands.

Furthermore, AHIP has also newly acquired two additional hotels joining the Wyndham portfolio. All 46 hotels will become part of Wyndham’s global distribution network and loyalty program by the end of this year.

The agreement boosts the company’s already strong presence in the U.S. midscale and economy hotel landscape with locations near Nashville, Tenn.; Kansas City, Kan.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Lincoln, Neb.; and Buffalo, N.Y.

As per the agreement, 44 existing hotels - currently operating under the Oak Tree Inn brand - will convert to a selection of Wyndham’s brands: 14 hotels will convert to the Baymont Inn & Suites brand, 28 will convert to the Travelodge brand, and two will become Super 8 hotels.

 Of the two newly acquired hotels, one has recently converted to a Days Inn and the other is to be rebranded under one of Wyndham’s brands later this month.

The hotels will continue to be managed by ONE Lodging Management Inc., AHIP’s exclusive external hotel manager, a wholly owned subsidiary of O'Neill Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

“Rob O’Neill and his team at AHIP have built a tremendous collection of clean, comfortable and affordable accommodations which guests have come to love. We could not be prouder to partner with them to help drive incremental revenue to their hotels,” said Chip Ohlsson, Wyndham’s executive vice president and chief development officer. “As leaders in midscale and economy lodging, we champion everyday travelers and prioritize our growth in the places they want to be with the brands they adore. Our unshakable momentum is a testament to the strong industry relationships like this one which support that mission.”

Just last month, Wyndham Hotel Group closed on its acquisition of AmericInn, a midscale brand with 200 hotels concentrated in the Midwest. On top of the acquisition, year to date, the company has added nearly 200 hotels to its North American portfolio and the momentum continues: the 2018-and-beyond domestic pipeline includes nearly 700 hotels and 63,000 rooms.

“This agreement furthers our strategic plan to curate a robust portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels poised for optimal success under strong recognized brands with national awareness that will empower them to flourish,” said Rob O’Neill, chief executive officer of American Hotel Income Properties. “By licensing Wyndham Hotel Group’s renowned brands, our hotels tap into the power and scale of the company’s unmatched portfolio and gain access to tremendous distribution, buying power, and sales capabilities in addition to an unrivaled loyalty program that is 53 million members strong.” 

