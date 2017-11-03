Wyndham Inks Deal with AHIP to Rebrand 46 Hotels in U.S.

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has signed an agreement with
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc. (AHIP) to convert 44
existing hotels across the U.S. to Wyndham’s Baymont Inn & Suites,
Travelodge and Super 8 brands.
Furthermore, AHIP has also newly acquired two
additional hotels joining the Wyndham portfolio. All 46 hotels
will become part of Wyndham’s global distribution
network and loyalty program by the end of this year.
The agreement boosts the company’s already strong presence in
the U.S. midscale and economy hotel landscape with locations near
Nashville, Tenn.; Kansas City, Kan.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Lincoln,
Neb.; and Buffalo, N.Y.
As per the agreement, 44 existing
hotels - currently operating under the Oak Tree Inn brand - will
convert to a selection of Wyndham’s brands: 14 hotels will convert
to the Baymont Inn & Suites brand, 28 will convert to the
Travelodge brand, and two will become Super 8 hotels.
Of the
two newly acquired hotels, one has recently converted to a Days
Inn and the other is to be rebranded under one of Wyndham’s brands
later this month.
The hotels will continue to be managed by ONE
Lodging Management Inc., AHIP’s exclusive external hotel manager,
a wholly owned subsidiary of O'Neill Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
“Rob O’Neill and his team at AHIP have built a tremendous
collection of clean, comfortable and affordable accommodations
which guests have come to love. We could not be prouder to partner
with them to help drive incremental revenue to their hotels,” said
Chip Ohlsson, Wyndham’s executive vice president and chief
development officer. “As leaders in midscale and economy lodging, we champion everyday travelers and prioritize our growth in the
places they want to be with the brands they adore. Our unshakable momentum is a testament to the strong industry relationships like
this one which support that mission.”
Just last month,
Wyndham Hotel Group closed on its acquisition of AmericInn,
a midscale brand with 200
hotels concentrated in the Midwest. On top of the acquisition,
year to date, the company has added nearly 200 hotels to its North
American portfolio and the momentum continues: the 2018-and-beyond
domestic pipeline includes nearly 700 hotels and 63,000 rooms.
“This agreement furthers our strategic plan to curate a robust
portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels poised for
optimal success under strong recognized brands with national
awareness that will empower them to flourish,” said Rob O’Neill,
chief executive officer of American Hotel Income Properties. “By
licensing Wyndham Hotel Group’s renowned brands, our hotels tap
into the power and scale of the company’s unmatched portfolio and
gain access to tremendous distribution, buying power, and sales capabilities in addition to an unrivaled loyalty program that is
53 million members strong.”
