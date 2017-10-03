Wyndham Completes AmericInn Acquisition

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has completed its
acquisition of the AmericInn brand and its hotel management
company.
The transaction brings the company’s
collection of brands to 20 names.
Upon closing, the company appointed industry
veteran Nasir Raja as senior vice president, brand operations,
overseeing the AmericInn brand’s strategic direction, daily
operations, and owner advisory board.
Raja most recently served as
executive vice president of franchise development and operations
for the AmericInn brand at Northcott Hospitality. He is based in
Minnesota.
Wyndham Hotel Group plans to take its
latest brand addition – which expands the company’s North American
portfolio by 200 hotels and nearly 12,000 rooms – from a known
Midwestern name to a national player, with potential for growth
beyond U.S. borders.
The company expects to fully integrate
the brand by mid-2018.
The deal between Wyndham
Hotel Group and Minnesota-based Northcott Hospitality closed on
2 October 2017. Keeping with its asset-light strategy, Wyndham
Hotel Group assigned rights to Champion Hotels to purchase AmericInn’s owned portfolio, which, concurrent with the closing,
took ownership of the 10 owned hotels.
See other recent
news regarding:
Wyndham,
AmericInn.