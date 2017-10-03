Wyndham Completes AmericInn Acquisition

Wyndham Hotel Group has completed its acquisition of the AmericInn brand and its hotel management company.

The transaction brings the company’s collection of brands to 20 names.

Upon closing, the company appointed industry veteran Nasir Raja as senior vice president, brand operations, overseeing the AmericInn brand’s strategic direction, daily operations, and owner advisory board.

Raja most recently served as executive vice president of franchise development and operations for the AmericInn brand at Northcott Hospitality. He is based in Minnesota.

Wyndham Hotel Group plans to take its latest brand addition – which expands the company’s North American portfolio by 200 hotels and nearly 12,000 rooms – from a known Midwestern name to a national player, with potential for growth beyond U.S. borders.

The company expects to fully integrate the brand by mid-2018.

The deal between Wyndham Hotel Group and Minnesota-based Northcott Hospitality closed on 2 October 2017. Keeping with its asset-light strategy, Wyndham Hotel Group assigned rights to Champion Hotels to purchase AmericInn’s owned portfolio, which, concurrent with the closing, took ownership of the 10 owned hotels.

See other recent news regarding: Wyndham, AmericInn.