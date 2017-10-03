SpiceJet Confirms Deal for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 Aircraft

|
Bombardier has concluded a firm purchase
agreement with SpiceJet of Gurgaon, India for up to 50 Q400
turboprop airliners, making it the largest single order ever for
the Q400 turboprop aircraft program and bringing total Q400 firm
orders to over 600 Q400 aircraft.
Upon delivery, the airline will become the first
in the world to operate a 90-seat turboprop, pending certification
by regulatory authorities.
The purchase agreement includes 25 Q400
turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. Based
on list prices, the order is valued at up to US $ 1.7 billion.
“I am pleased to confirm SpiceJet’s latest order
for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 planes, which has been announced at
the Paris Air Show. I am sure this fresh order will help us
further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help
realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that
every Indian can fly,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing
Director, SpiceJet. “SpiceJet operates India’s largest
regional fleet and has always been a firm believer in the growth
story of India’s smaller towns and cities. We have worked hard
over the years to put these smaller towns on the country’s
aviation map and will strive to keep that momentum going in the
times to come.”
Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15
new Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft
in a 78-seat configuration to domestic and international
destinations.
“We are very proud to firm up this agreement
with SpiceJet as it is another demonstration of the Q400’s unique
versatility. This repeat order will not only increase the Q400
aircraft fleet in the fast-growing regional market in India and in
the Asia Pacific region but will also launch the high-density
90‑passenger model,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft. “This order confirms the airlines’ increased
capacity needs on regional routes with high passenger demand and
demonstrates the increased profitability potential that this
unique turboprop configuration has to offer.”
Including SpiceJet’s order, Bombardier has
recorded firm orders for a total of 610 Q400 aircraft.
