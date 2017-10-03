TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 3 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

SpiceJet Confirms Deal for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 Aircraft

Bombardier has concluded a firm purchase agreement with SpiceJet of Gurgaon, India for up to 50 Q400 turboprop airliners, making it the largest single order ever for the Q400 turboprop aircraft program and bringing total Q400 firm orders to over 600 Q400 aircraft.

Upon delivery, the airline will become the first in the world to operate a 90-seat turboprop, pending certification by regulatory authorities.

The purchase agreement includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft. Based on list prices, the order is valued at up to US $ 1.7 billion.

SpiceJet Bombardier Q400. Click to enlarge.

“I am pleased to confirm SpiceJet’s latest order for up to 50 Bombardier Q400 planes, which has been announced at the Paris Air Show. I am sure this fresh order will help us further enhance connectivity to smaller towns and cities and help realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring that every Indian can fly,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet. “SpiceJet  operates India’s largest regional fleet and has always been a firm believer in the growth story of India’s smaller towns and cities. We have worked hard over the years to put these smaller towns on the country’s aviation map and will strive to keep that momentum going in the times to come.”

Since 2010, SpiceJet has taken delivery of 15 new Q400 aircraft. The airline currently operates 20 Q400 aircraft in a 78-seat configuration to domestic and international destinations.

“We are very proud to firm up this agreement with SpiceJet as it is another demonstration of the Q400’s unique versatility. This repeat order will not only increase the Q400 aircraft fleet in the fast-growing regional market in India and in the Asia Pacific region but will also launch the high-density 90‑passenger model,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “This order confirms the airlines’ increased capacity needs on regional routes with high passenger demand and demonstrates the increased profitability potential that this unique turboprop configuration has to offer.”

Including SpiceJet’s order, Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 610 Q400 aircraft.

See other recent news regarding: Bombardier, SpiceJet, India.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com