Michael Shaff Joins Outrigger as VP Hotel Operations - Waikiki/Guam

Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed Michael Shaff as vice president, hotel operations – Waikiki/Guam.

Shaff will lead the repositioning of the Holiday Inn Resort Waikiki Beachcomber, as well as oversee the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger, OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger as well as the Outrigger-managed Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk, Airport Honolulu Hotel, Best Western The Plaza Hotel and Outrigger Guam Beach Resort.

Shaff joins Outrigger from KSL Resorts, where he held numerous key leadership roles over the past 14 years. Most recently, he served as director of asset management overseeing three luxury resorts in Southern California (the Renaissance Esmeralda, Hotel del Coronado and Monarch Beach Resort & Spa).

Prior to that, he was general manager of The James Royal Palm in Miami, Florida, and the Montelucia Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

His experience also includes senior operations roles at La Costa Resort & Club and La Quinta Resort & Club, both large and complex resorts.



