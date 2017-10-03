Michael Shaff Joins Outrigger as VP Hotel Operations - Waikiki/Guam

|
Outrigger Enterprises Group has appointed
Michael Shaff as vice president, hotel operations – Waikiki/Guam.
Shaff will lead the repositioning of the Holiday
Inn Resort Waikiki Beachcomber, as well as oversee the OHANA
Waikiki East by Outrigger, OHANA Waikiki Malia by Outrigger as
well as the Outrigger-managed Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki
Beach Walk, Airport Honolulu Hotel, Best Western The Plaza Hotel
and Outrigger Guam Beach Resort.
Shaff joins Outrigger from KSL Resorts, where he
held numerous key leadership roles over the past 14 years. Most
recently, he served as director of asset management overseeing
three luxury resorts in Southern California (the Renaissance
Esmeralda, Hotel del Coronado and Monarch Beach Resort & Spa).
Prior to that, he was general manager of
The James Royal Palm in Miami, Florida, and the Montelucia Resort
& Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.
His experience also includes senior operations
roles at La Costa Resort & Club and La Quinta Resort & Club, both
large and complex resorts.
