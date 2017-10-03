TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 3 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore Has its Own F&B Outlets

The newly opened Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore in the downtown Central Business District features an in-house restaurant, bar and Executive Club lounge.

Executive Chef Dickson Fung oversees the overall culinary operations at Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore including Se7enth restaurant, located on the 7th floor of the property.

 A dynamic and talented chef, Dickson has thirteen years of culinary experience from prestigious five-star hotels, spanning three countries.

Oakwood Premier OUE Residents' Lounge. Click to enlarge.

Under his leadership, Se7enth serves quality international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A daily buffet breakfast focuses on the finest, freshest product, while highlights for lunch and dinner include the Australian Grain-Fed Rib-Eye Steak, Pan-Seared Salmon and Crispy Chicken Drumlets, as well as chef Dickson’s signature dishes like the Sirloin Beef Hor Fun and the Wagyu Beef Burger with Pan-Fried Foie Gras.

 The 74-seat restaurant is available to host large groups for social or business gatherings, and in-room dining services are available for guests from 07.00am to midnight daily to provide the full service experience should they wish to dine in private.

The intimate lobby bar, located in an enclave off the main lobby, offers a smart-casual setting that works as an informal meeting point, aperitif spot or post-dinner night cap venue. Open daily from 12.00pm to 1.00am, the bar serves a curated selection of  cocktails, including the signature Xpresso Martini, Downtown Mojito, as well as a selection of spirits, premium wines and delectable bar bites.

The Oakwood Executive Club lounge is located on the expansive outdoor deck with views overlooking the outdoor infinity pool and city skyline. The private lounge is exclusive to guests who sign up for club privileges. The lounge offers guests daily complimentary prosecco breakfast and free-flow evening cocktails accompanied by a selection of canapés. Club guests are also entitled to complimentary use of the Executive Boardroom, an intimate meeting venue boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art amenities. A range of boardroom packages with coffee break and lunch options are available for booking at an additional fee, with curated menus by the in-house culinary team.

“Singapore is renowned for its thriving food scene, so we’re delighted to be able to offer our guests a comprehensive in-house dining experience that rivals the standards available in the city. This is all made possible by our hand-picked team of experts who oversee and implement quality control for the culinary concepts and service at our restaurant, bar and The Oakwood Executive Club lounge,” said General Manager, Roy Liang.

The restaurant and bar are also open to local patrons.

Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore is located at 6 Shenton Way, OUE Downtown 1.

See other recent news regarding: Oakwood, Oakwood Premier.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com