Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore Has its Own F&B Outlets

The newly opened Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore
in the downtown Central Business District features an in-house
restaurant, bar and Executive Club lounge.
Executive Chef Dickson Fung oversees the overall
culinary operations at Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore including
Se7enth restaurant, located on the 7th floor of the property.
A dynamic and talented chef, Dickson has
thirteen years of culinary experience from prestigious five-star
hotels, spanning three countries.
Under his leadership, Se7enth serves quality
international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A daily
buffet breakfast focuses on the finest, freshest product, while
highlights for lunch and dinner include the Australian Grain-Fed
Rib-Eye Steak, Pan-Seared Salmon and Crispy Chicken Drumlets, as
well as chef Dickson’s signature dishes like the Sirloin Beef Hor
Fun and the Wagyu Beef Burger with Pan-Fried Foie Gras.
The
74-seat restaurant is available to host large groups for social
or business gatherings, and in-room dining services are available
for guests from 07.00am to midnight daily to provide the full
service experience should they wish to dine in private.
The intimate lobby bar, located in
an enclave off the main lobby, offers a smart-casual setting that
works as an informal meeting point, aperitif spot or post-dinner
night cap venue. Open daily from 12.00pm to 1.00am, the bar serves
a curated selection of cocktails, including the signature Xpresso Martini, Downtown Mojito, as well as a selection of
spirits, premium wines and delectable bar bites.
The Oakwood Executive Club lounge is located on the expansive outdoor deck with
views overlooking the outdoor infinity pool and city skyline. The
private lounge is exclusive to guests who sign up for club
privileges. The lounge offers guests daily complimentary prosecco breakfast and free-flow evening cocktails accompanied by
a selection of canapés. Club guests are also entitled to
complimentary use of the Executive Boardroom, an intimate meeting
venue boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art
amenities. A range of boardroom packages with coffee break and
lunch options are available for booking at an additional fee, with
curated menus by the in-house culinary team.
“Singapore is renowned for its thriving food
scene, so we’re delighted to be able to offer our guests a
comprehensive in-house dining experience that rivals the standards
available in the city. This is all made possible by our
hand-picked team of experts who oversee and implement quality
control for the culinary concepts and service at our restaurant,
bar and The Oakwood Executive Club lounge,” said General Manager,
Roy Liang.
The restaurant and bar are also open to local
patrons.
Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore is located at 6
Shenton Way, OUE Downtown 1.
