Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore Has its Own F&B Outlets

The newly opened Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore in the downtown Central Business District features an in-house restaurant, bar and Executive Club lounge. Executive Chef Dickson Fung oversees the overall culinary operations at Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore including Se7enth restaurant, located on the 7th floor of the property. A dynamic and talented chef, Dickson has thirteen years of culinary experience from prestigious five-star hotels, spanning three countries. Under his leadership, Se7enth serves quality international cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A daily buffet breakfast focuses on the finest, freshest product, while highlights for lunch and dinner include the Australian Grain-Fed Rib-Eye Steak, Pan-Seared Salmon and Crispy Chicken Drumlets, as well as chef Dickson’s signature dishes like the Sirloin Beef Hor Fun and the Wagyu Beef Burger with Pan-Fried Foie Gras. The 74-seat restaurant is available to host large groups for social or business gatherings, and in-room dining services are available for guests from 07.00am to midnight daily to provide the full service experience should they wish to dine in private. The intimate lobby bar, located in an enclave off the main lobby, offers a smart-casual setting that works as an informal meeting point, aperitif spot or post-dinner night cap venue. Open daily from 12.00pm to 1.00am, the bar serves a curated selection of cocktails, including the signature Xpresso Martini, Downtown Mojito, as well as a selection of spirits, premium wines and delectable bar bites. The Oakwood Executive Club lounge is located on the expansive outdoor deck with views overlooking the outdoor infinity pool and city skyline. The private lounge is exclusive to guests who sign up for club privileges. The lounge offers guests daily complimentary prosecco breakfast and free-flow evening cocktails accompanied by a selection of canapés. Club guests are also entitled to complimentary use of the Executive Boardroom, an intimate meeting venue boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art amenities. A range of boardroom packages with coffee break and lunch options are available for booking at an additional fee, with curated menus by the in-house culinary team. “Singapore is renowned for its thriving food scene, so we’re delighted to be able to offer our guests a comprehensive in-house dining experience that rivals the standards available in the city. This is all made possible by our hand-picked team of experts who oversee and implement quality control for the culinary concepts and service at our restaurant, bar and The Oakwood Executive Club lounge,” said General Manager, Roy Liang. The restaurant and bar are also open to local patrons. Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore is located at 6 Shenton Way, OUE Downtown 1.

