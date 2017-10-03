Nakheel and Centara Establish JV in Dubai

|
Nakheel and Centara Hotels and Resorts have
reached a key milestone on their 600-room beachfront resort and
waterpark at Dubai’s Deira Islands, with the official formation of
the joint venture company and the signing of a management
agreement.
The joint venture, cemented by Nakheel Chairman
Ali Rashid Lootah and Centara Chairman of the Board, Suthikiati
Chirathivat, at a signing ceremony at Centara’s headquarters in
Bangkok, will deliver a family-centric lifestyle destination at
Deira Islands, Nakheel’s new 15.3 sq km waterfront city.
Set to open in 2020, the resort is the first
Centara establishment in the UAE and will cover an area of almost
300,000 sq ft.
Features will include a waterpark,
multiple restaurants including alfresco rooftop dining options,
kids’ club, spa and fitness centre, and business facilities.
Recent enhancements to the hotel’s design
have added 50 rooms to the original plan, bringing the total
number of keys to 600.
Nakheel Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said “This
strategic joint venture underlines our commitment to bringing new
hospitality concepts to Dubai in line with the government’s
tourism vision. Today’s crucial milestone allows us to move
forward with the construction and delivery of this exciting new
resort, which will undoubtedly be one of Dubai’s most sought-after
destinations for travellers the world over.”
Suthikiati Chirativat, Chairman of the Board for
Centara Hotels & Resorts added, “The official formation of the
joint venture company and signing of the hotel management
agreement is the natural next step following the joint venture
agreement last December. This is the rubber stamp that paves the
way for the finalisation of the design and development of our
first resort in the United Arab Emirates. With Nakheel’s
development expertise and Centara’s record of delivering
best-in-class hospitality and inspiring extraordinary guest
experiences, we will create a unique resort that surprises and
delights guests for years to come.”
Nakheel’s partnership with Centara is the
developer’s second international joint venture at Deira Islands.
Work on the first, an 800-room, AED670 million beachfront resort
with Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts, is already underway with
construction proposals currently being assessed. More partnerships
with global hospitality firms are being explored.
The master developer’s AED5 billion hospitality
expansion will see the delivery of 17 hotels, resorts and serviced
apartment complexes, with almost 6,000 rooms and hotel apartments
between them, across Dubai. The first two hotels, at Dragon Mart
and Ibn Battuta Mall, opened last year, with the rest under
construction or development.
Deira Islands, where Nakheel has already
invested over AED7.5 billion in infrastructure and construction
contracts, will add 40 km, including 21km of beach, to Dubai’s
coastline. The coastal city, which is expected to have a
population of 250,000 and to create 80,000 jobs, will feature
hundreds of hotels, residences and retail and leisure attractions,
including a diverse range of projects by Nakheel itself. Among
them is Deira Central, the nine million sq ft heart of the islands
boasting 50 mixed-use towers, Deira Mall and two mosques,
all set in extensive parkland Nakheel is also building Deira
Islands Night Souk and more hotels and resorts at the islands.
