Claire Bennett Joins IHG as Chief Marketing Officer

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed
Claire Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.
Claire joins IHG from American Express,
where she held a number of senior, consumer-focused marketing
roles over a period of more than 10 years.
During her career with American Express, Claire
has overseen global marketing and brand management, leading its
worldwide advertising, media, sponsorship and marketing research
teams. Most recently, Claire led the company’s global consumer
travel and lifestyle business, and was previously General Manager
for its consumer loyalty team, with responsibility for card member
benefits, including American Express’ Membership Rewards.
As Chief Marketing Officer, Claire will report
to IHG’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Barr, and becomes a member
of the company’s Executive Committee.
Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG,
said, “IHG has some of the most iconic and well-loved hotel brands
in the world and one of the most powerful global hotel loyalty
programmes. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a
talented team and am excited to play my part in driving the next
phase of growth, ensuring that we continue to meet guests’ needs
in an ever changing digitally-led landscape.”
Prior to joining American Express, Claire also
held senior marketing roles at other world-renowned brands,
including seven years at Dell, and at Quaker Oats Company, where
she worked in consumer packaged goods. In addition to her
marketing experience, Claire has an in-depth knowledge of the
travel and tourism sector, as a former Executive Board Member of
the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and through her
participation on multiple industry advisory boards.
