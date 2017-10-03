Claire Bennett Joins IHG as Chief Marketing Officer

InterContinental Hotels Group has appointed Claire Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Claire joins IHG from American Express, where she held a number of senior, consumer-focused marketing roles over a period of more than 10 years. During her career with American Express, Claire has overseen global marketing and brand management, leading its worldwide advertising, media, sponsorship and marketing research teams. Most recently, Claire led the company’s global consumer travel and lifestyle business, and was previously General Manager for its consumer loyalty team, with responsibility for card member benefits, including American Express’ Membership Rewards. As Chief Marketing Officer, Claire will report to IHG’s Chief Executive Officer, Keith Barr, and becomes a member of the company’s Executive Committee. Claire Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer, IHG, said, “IHG has some of the most iconic and well-loved hotel brands in the world and one of the most powerful global hotel loyalty programmes. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a talented team and am excited to play my part in driving the next phase of growth, ensuring that we continue to meet guests’ needs in an ever changing digitally-led landscape.” Prior to joining American Express, Claire also held senior marketing roles at other world-renowned brands, including seven years at Dell, and at Quaker Oats Company, where she worked in consumer packaged goods. In addition to her marketing experience, Claire has an in-depth knowledge of the travel and tourism sector, as a former Executive Board Member of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and through her participation on multiple industry advisory boards.

See other recent news regarding: IHG, CMO, Chief Marketing Officer.