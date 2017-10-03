IHG Opens First Holiday Inn in Doha, Qatar

InterContinental Hotels Group has expanded its portfolio of Holiday Inn hotels to Doha, Qatar.

The opening marks the brand’s debut in the country and is the 24th Holiday Inn hotel in the Middle East.

The newly built 307-room Holiday Inn Doha - The Business Park is situated right in the centre of the business and financial district in Doha. The site is adjacent to the existing Crowne Plaza Doha - The Business Park, located on Al Matar Street and is a part of The Business Park complex that hosts financial, medical, government and commercial offices.

The Holiday Inn Doha - The Business Park has a broad range of meeting and event facilities, including a 907-square meter pillar-less ballroom, seven meeting and function rooms, a private bridal room, and a multi-purpose business centre.

Additionally, the hotel offers several amenities such as a gym, an outdoor swimming pool and a pool lounge, as well as signature dining concepts including an Italian restaurant, Sirocco, and the popular burger-centric franchise, Stock Burger & Co.

Pascal Gauvin, Chief Operating Officer, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, said, “We are thrilled to open our first Holiday Inn hotel in Qatar, in partnership with Trans Orient Group. We are especially honoured to partner on the second hotel with H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani and we are confident that Holiday Inn Doha - The Business Park will be as successful as our first venture together, Crowne Plaza Doha - The Business Park.”

