Deasy Swandarini Appointed GM of The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali

General Hotel Management (GHM) has appointed Deasy Swandarini as General Manager of its 20-villa resort – The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali – a private hideaway nestled in Ubud's emerald rice paddies. Balinese by birth, Swandarini joins the GHM family after having spent a large part of her hospitality career in several of Bali's highly regarded resorts including Kayumanis Nusa Dua, The Royal Santrian Luxury Beach Villas, The Mulia and The Ritz-Carlton Bali. Most recently the General Manager of Kamandalu Ubud where she successfully repositioned the resort by delivering a new brand identity, conceptualised new operational standards through the introduction of a butler service. Hans R. Jenni, director and president of GHM, expressed his support, "Like the Hadiprana family, we look upon this resort more like a home; we know our guests and staff feel likewise. We believe that an individual like Deasy would be an excellent fit for this distinctive resort: she has a sparkling personality that makes her the perfect host, great connections with the local market, and she's backed by a diverse experience working with both local and international hotel chains… she will be a great ambassador for The Chedi Club in Ubud." The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah in Ubud used to be the former holiday home of the Hadiprana family, built more than 30 years ago by its patriarch, Hendra Hadiprana. The private estate still houses the extensive art collection of the Indonesian architect, has a strong relationship with the villagers (who put up the kecak dances at the resort's amphitheatre), and is lovingly staffed by a team who treats visitors like family. "From the moment you set foot in The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, you can sense the soul of this place and you'd realise what a special place this is. It is a privilege to be tasked to manage this resort, especially as its first local GM, and I am looking forward to welcoming more guests to experience this haven," Deasy said.