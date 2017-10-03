Deasy Swandarini Appointed GM of The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali

|
General Hotel Management (GHM) has appointed
Deasy Swandarini as General Manager of its 20-villa resort – The
Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud, Bali – a private hideaway nestled in
Ubud’s emerald rice paddies.
Balinese by birth, Swandarini joins the GHM
family after having spent a large part of her hospitality career
in several of Bali’s highly regarded resorts including Kayumanis
Nusa Dua, The Royal Santrian Luxury Beach Villas, The Mulia and
The Ritz-Carlton Bali.
Most recently the
General Manager of Kamandalu Ubud where she successfully
repositioned the resort by delivering a new brand identity, conceptualised
new operational standards through the introduction of a butler
service.
Hans R. Jenni, director
and president of GHM, expressed his support, “Like the Hadiprana
family, we look upon this resort more like a home; we know our
guests and staff feel likewise. We believe that an individual like Deasy would be an excellent fit for this distinctive resort: she
has a sparkling personality that makes her the perfect host, great
connections with the local market, and she’s backed by a diverse
experience working with both local and international hotel chains…
she will be a great ambassador for The Chedi Club in Ubud.”
The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah in Ubud used to be the former
holiday home of the Hadiprana family, built more than 30 years ago
by its patriarch, Hendra Hadiprana. The private estate still
houses the extensive art collection of the Indonesian architect,
has a strong relationship with the villagers (who put up the kecak
dances at the resort’s amphitheatre), and is lovingly staffed by a
team who treats visitors like family.
“From the moment you set foot in The Chedi Club
Tanah Gajah, you can sense the soul of this place and you’d
realise what a special place this is. It is a privilege to be
tasked to manage this resort, especially as its first local GM,
and I am looking forward to welcoming more guests to experience
this haven,” Deasy said.
