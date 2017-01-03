St. Regis Kuala Lumpur Appoints Samuel Wong as General Manager

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur Hotel and Residences has appointed Samuel Wong as General Manager. Hong Kong-born Samuel has a wealth of experience in Asia’s luxury hospitality industry. He started his career in the Front Office where he gained substantial familiarity with more than eight years of experience as the Assistant Front Office. He oversaw the Housekeeping, Banquet and Guest Recognition for The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong as the pre-opening team respectively. After that he was appointed as the Senior Front Office Manager in the pre-opening of MGM Macau and had a tenure with W Hong Kong as their Director of Rooms before his most recent appointment at The St. Regis Bangkok, where Samuel assumed the role of Director of Rooms for a couple of years before he progressed to increased responsibility by getting promoted to Hotel Manager. “I believe in bringing out the best in everyone and to always focus on the possibilities rather than impossibilities,” said Samuel. “While our St. Regis Butlers provides their utmost best in offering exceptional services, the hotel team collectively aims to stand as the finest hotel in Kuala Lumpur and is moving towards challenging the norm of how luxury has always been defined.” The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur will celebrate its one year anniversary in May 2017. See other recent news regarding: Kuala Lumpur, GM, General Manager.