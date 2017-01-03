St. Regis Kuala Lumpur Appoints Samuel Wong as General Manager

|
The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur Hotel and Residences
has appointed Samuel Wong as General Manager.
Hong Kong-born Samuel has a
wealth of experience in Asia’s luxury hospitality industry. He
started his career in the Front Office where he gained
substantial familiarity with more than eight years of experience
as the Assistant Front Office. He oversaw the Housekeeping,
Banquet and Guest Recognition for The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong and
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong as the pre-opening team
respectively.
After that he was appointed as the
Senior Front Office Manager in the pre-opening of MGM Macau and had a tenure with W Hong Kong as their Director of
Rooms before his most recent appointment at The St. Regis Bangkok,
where Samuel assumed the role of Director of Rooms for a couple of
years before he progressed to increased responsibility by getting
promoted to Hotel Manager.
“I believe in bringing out the best in everyone
and to always focus on the possibilities rather than
impossibilities,” said Samuel. “While our St. Regis Butlers
provides their utmost best in offering exceptional services, the
hotel team collectively aims to stand as the finest hotel in Kuala
Lumpur and is moving towards challenging the norm of how luxury
has always been defined.”
The St.
Regis Kuala Lumpur will celebrate its one year
anniversary in May 2017.
