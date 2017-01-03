STX and MSC Agree on Specifications for Two Mega Cruise Ships

|
STX France and MSC Cruises have agreed on all ship
specifications for two “Meraviglia-Plus”
mega cruise ships.
The two ships, the largest ships
ever built for a European cruise line and the second largest
globally, will be delivered in October 2019 and September 2020.
Construction is expected to begin soon.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC
Cruises, said, “I am extremely pleased to see us continuing
to deliver against our industrial plan with the coming into force
of the final contract for the two “Meraviglia-Plus” ships. I view
this as a further reflection of the strength of the relationship
in place from day one between MSC Cruises and STX France. It is
for this reason that, in addition to having built at STX France
all twelve of our existing ships, through 2026 up to eight more
are currently planned to be built in France at STX.”
The two
units are part of MSC Cruises’ €9 billion
investment plan, for eleven new next-generation cruise ships that
will come into service by 2026.
The “Meraviglia-Plus” ships are a
further evolution of the “Meraviglia” class prototype, increasing
their GRT to 177,000 with 2,450 guest cabins.
The first of the two
identical “Meraviglia” class ships that is currently being built
will come into service in June 2017, featuring 167,000 GRT and
2,250 guest cabins.
The MSC Cruises “Meraviglia-Plus” class is
the next-level generation of ships for all seasons. At 331
meters-long and with the addition of 200 extra cabins, the two
ships will feature a maximum capacity of 6,300 guests.
All four “Meraviglia” and “Meraviglia-Plus”
ships will feature the latest STX France’s ECORIZON and other
next-generation environmental technologies. Among other things,
this will result in air emissions levels that are already in line
with all upcoming 2020 regulatory requirements.
Amongst their
many other innovative features, the two “Meraviglia-Plus” ships’
interior promenade will now be 111 metres long and
its LED sky screen ceiling will measure 95 by 6 meters, beaming
out visual events and vistas around the clock to animate the
entire promenade from above to create an unique atmospheric
experience for guests.
Also on the two “Meraviglia-Plus”
ships, Cirque du Soleil will bring its unique brand of world-class
shows exclusively to MSC Cruises guests in a purpose-built dining
and entertainment venue in the ships’ aft lounge, another
first-at-sea.
In addition, “Meraviglia-Plus” ships will
feature a unique cultural experience for guests at sea with the
first-of-its-kind classic and contemporary fine art museum.
The delivery schedule for MSC
Cruises’ “Meraviglia” and “Meraviglia-Plus” cruise ships is as
follows:
May
2017 : MSC Meraviglia
March 2019: MSC Bellissima
October
2019: “Meraviglia-Plus 1” (name still to be announced)
September 2020: “Meraviglia-Plus 2” (name still to be announced)
