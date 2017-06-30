Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Daily Flights to Vancouver, Canada

Hong Kong Airlines is to launch daily flights to Vancouver, Canada on 30 Jun 2017. The airline will operate the route with Airbus A330 aircraft. Long accredited one of the world most livable cities, Vancouver in Canada is a year-round destination with plenty to offer all types of travellers. Mr. Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines said, “This new route service is Hong Kong Airlines’ debut in North America, we wish to attract as many visitors as possible to see the beautiful city of Vancouver, as well as encourage family reunions or business co-operation. The new route will also open up more opportunities for travelers worldwide to leverage our connectivity in Asia, hence bringing more diverse and convenient travel options for travelers from Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta region, Oceania and North America.” Tickets to and from Vancouver are now open for sale with promotional economy class round trip fares starting from HK$3,700 and business class ticket starts from HK$16,130. As a full-service airline, Hong Kong Airlines allows passengers an allowance of up to two 23kg checked baggage (or two 32kg baggage for Business class) and free inflight meals. “Hong Kong Airlines is a well-known, family-friendly airline based in a world class city, and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public even more options to travel between Vancouver and Hong Kong,” said Craig Richmond, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “Every new airline that chooses to fly to YVR means more jobs for the local economy and creates new opportunities for British Columbians.”

See other recent news regarding: Hong Kong Airlines, Hong Kong, Canada, Vancouver.