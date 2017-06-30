Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Daily Flights to Vancouver, Canada

|
Hong Kong Airlines is to launch daily flights to
Vancouver, Canada on 30 Jun 2017.
The airline will operate the route with Airbus A330
aircraft.
Long accredited one of the world most livable cities,
Vancouver in Canada is a year-round destination with plenty to
offer all types of travellers.
Mr. Li Dianchun, Chief
Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines said, “This new route
service is Hong Kong Airlines’ debut in North America, we wish to
attract as many visitors as possible to see the beautiful city of
Vancouver, as well as encourage family reunions or business
co-operation. The new route will also open up more opportunities
for travelers worldwide to leverage our connectivity in Asia,
hence bringing more diverse and convenient travel options for
travelers from Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta region, Oceania
and North America.”
Tickets to and from Vancouver are now open for
sale with promotional economy class round trip fares starting from HK$3,700 and business class ticket
starts from HK$16,130.
As a full-service airline, Hong Kong Airlines
allows passengers an allowance of up
to two 23kg checked baggage (or two 32kg baggage for
Business class) and free inflight meals.
“Hong Kong Airlines is a well-known,
family-friendly airline based in a world class city, and we are
thrilled to be able to offer the public even more options to
travel between Vancouver and Hong Kong,” said Craig Richmond,
President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “Every new airline
that chooses to fly to YVR means more jobs for the local
economy and creates new opportunities for British Columbians.”
